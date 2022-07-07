Captain Kruise Leeming has been ruled out after suffering a foot injury in last Saturday's 62-12 win at Hull FC.

Both coaches have named only a 20-man squad, instead of the usual 21, but Leeds' Rohan Smith has the option to recall Levi Edwards from loan at York City Knights if required.

The other 16 players on duty last weekend are included in Rhinos' squad, along with Brad Dwyer, Corey Johnson, Max Simpson and Jack Sinfield.

Kruise Leeming. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Dwyer, who has been left out of the past two games and Johnson are both hookers and the squad also included Jarrod O'Connor who started in the role against Huddersfield Giants after Leeming missed out through injury.

Tigers are also without their captain and hooker Paul McShane.

He and forward Nathan Massey are both serving a one-match ban and stand-off Jake Trueman suffered a season-ending knee injury in last week's win over Huddersfield Giants.

Liam Watts will return for Tigers after suspension. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Full-back Niall Evalds (biceps) and ex-Leeds centre or second-row Alex Simpson (knee) are both available after long-term injury, Liam Watts will return from suspension and Cheyse Blair, Brad Martin and Jason Qareqare are also in contention for a recall.

Leeds' initial squad is: David Fusitua, Liam Sutcliffe, Ash Handley, Blake Austin, Aidan Sezer, Mikolaj Oledzki, Matt Prior, James Bentley, Rhyse Martin, Brad Dwyer, Richie Myler, Cameron Smith, Morgan Gannon, Josh Walters, Jarrod O'Connor, James Donaldson, Corey Johnson, Max Simpson, Jack Sinfield, Zak Hardaker.