The six fixtures, spread over four days of the Easter weekend, attracted a total of 83,357 fans, including 13,234 at Headingley to see Leeds Rhinos beat Huddersfield Giants and 8,075 for Castleford Tigers’ home win over Wakefield Trinity.

It was the most for a six-game Super League round, smashing the previous best of 79,713 - on the first half of the 2019 Easter weekend - by more than five per cent.

The average attendance of 13,892 was also a record for any round of Super League , beating 13,196 for the same 2019 Easter fixtures.

Rhinos fans and players, led by Richie Myler, celebrate the win over Huddersfield. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

The capacity crowd of 24,275 for the Good Friday derby between Wigan Warriors and St Helens was the highest at DW Stadium for 18 years and the best for a regular season Super League fixture since the all-time record of 31,555 when Catalans Dragons played Wigan at Barcelona’s Camp Nou in 2019.

The full house of 20,985 for the Hull derby at MKM Stadium on Good Friday was Hull FC’s highest since 2009.

A crowd of 5,308 at Headingley to watch Rhinos against York Valkyrie - played as a curtain-raiser to the men’s game - was the most for a Betfred Women’s Super League match. That beat the 4,235 gate for the 2021 Grand Final on the same ground, which was a stand-alone fixture.

Rhinos began their season with a home loss to York in front of a Women's Super League record crowd. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Hailing a “magnificent weekend”, RL Commercial chairman Frank Slevin said: “We have seen our sport at its very best.

“This does not come out of the blue, as attendances were already on an encouraging upward trend across Super League and the Championship even before the Easter weekend, with the Super League aggregate for the season now approaching half a million after only eight rounds.”

Outside Super League, Betfred Championship clubs Barrow Raiders, Batley Bulldogs and Swinton Lions all attracted their highest home crowd of the season on Good Friday.

With the Easter programme to be completed by the Monday Night Championship derby between Halifax Panthers and Bradford Bulls, the total attendance for the weekend across Super League, Championship and League One is set to pass 100,000.