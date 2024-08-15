Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Match officials have been confirmed for Magic Weekend at Elland Road.

All six games in Betfred Super League round 22 will be played at Leeds United’s home ground on Saturday and Sunday. Chris Kendall will referee Leeds Rhinos for the seventh time in 23 competitive fixtures this year, with Tom Grant as his video assistant.

Liam Moore and Aaron Moore have both been in the middle for four Leeds games in 2024, Jack Smith three, Marcus Griffiths and Grant two and Liam Rush one. James Vella has yet to referee a Rhinos fixture this term.

Referee Chris Kendall. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

This weekend’s full list of Super League appointments is: Hull FC v London Broncos - Liam Rush (video, Ben Thaler); Wigan Warriors v St Helens - Jack Smith (video, Liam Moore); Warrington Wolves v Leeds Rhinos - Chris Kendall (video, Tom Grant); Leigh Leopards v Salford Red Devils - Liam Moore (video, Jack Smith); Catalans Dragons v Hull KR - Tom Grant (video, Chris Kendall); Huddersfield Giants v Castleford Tigers - Aaron Moore (video, James Vella).