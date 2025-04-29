Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Referees have been confirmed for Super League’s Magic Weekend in Newcastle.

Jack Smith will be in charge of a Leeds Rhinos game for the third time this season when they face St Helens at St James’ Park on Saturday. Ben Thaler is the video referee.

The appointment moves Smith clear at the top of the Rhinos referee leader board for 2025. Liam Moore and Aaron Moore have both refereed two Leeds games this year, with Matty Lynn, Marcus Griffiths, Tom Grant, Liam Rush and Chris Kendall controlling one each.

Sunday’s West Yorkshire derby between Castleford Tigers and Wakefield Trinity will be refereed by Tom Grant, with James Vella as the video official. Chris Kendall, who took charge of Rhinos’ game against Hull KR last Friday, will be in the middle for Wigan Warriors’ showdown with Warrington Wolves.

Here’s the full list of Magic Weekend appointments. Saturday: Leigh Leopards v Catalans Dragons - Liam Moore (video, Chris Kendall); Hull KR v Salford Red Devils - Liam Rush (video, Aaron Moore); St Helens v Leeds Rhinos - Jack Smith (video, Ben Thaler). Sunday: Huddersfield Giants v Hull FC - Aaron Moore (video, Marcus Griffiths); Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves - Chris Kendall (video, Jack Smith); Castleford Tigers v Wakefield Trinity - Tom Grant (video, James Vella).