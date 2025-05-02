Magic Weekend on TV: how to view Leeds Rhinos v St Helens, Castleford Tigers v Wakefield Trinity & others

By Peter Smith
Published 2nd May 2025, 10:00 BST
It is the best weekend of the season for armchair rugby league fans.

Magic Weekend sees the six fixtures in Betfred Super League round 10 played at the same venue, St James’ Park in Newcastle, on Saturday and Sunday and all of them will be televised live on a main Sky Sports channel.

Highlights of the two days include Leeds Rhinos’ showdown with St Helens which closes the Saturday action and the event’s finale the following afternoon, when Castleford Tigers take on Wakefield Trinity. Here’s how to watch, with kick-off times, when coverage starts and channel details.

Armchair fans can expect a festival of rugby league on screen this weekend. Picture by Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com.
Saturday, May 3: Leigh Leopards v Catalans Dragons (3pm kick-off), Sky Sports Action from 2.30pm; Hull KR v Salford Red Devils (5.15pm), Sky Sports Action from 5pm; St Helens v Leeds Rhinos (7.30pm), Sky Sports Action from 7.15pm.

Sunday, May 4: Huddersfield Giants v Hull FC (1pm), Sky Sports Action from 12.30pm; (12:30) Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves (3.15pm), Sky Sports Action from 3pm; Castleford Tigers v Wakefield Trinity (5.30pm,) Sky Sports Action from 5.15pm.

