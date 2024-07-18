Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In a month’s time all 12 Super League clubs will be on show in Leeds when Magic Weekend makes its Elland Road debut - and the Yorkshire Evening Post has two pairs of tickets to give away in our special competition.

Twelve teams, two days, one EPIC event. Join the party at Elland Road in the height of summer, with six huge Betfred Super League clashes all hosted from the same stadium on Saturday and Sunday, August 17 and 18. Adult tickets start at just £30 for the day, with season ticket holders receiving a further 50 per cent off when they purchase directly from their Super League club. Alternatively fans can purchase tickets here.

Saturday’s matches see Hull FC take on London Broncos before Wigan Warriors play St Helens in a huge derby. Day one ends with a blockbuster showdown between Leeds Rhinos and Warrington Wolves. On day two, Leigh Leopards meet Salford Red Devils, Catalans Dragons face Hull KR and the event finishes with Castleford Tigers against Huddersfield Giants.

To stand a chance of winning a pair of weekend tickets - covering all six games - simply answer the following question: Which stadium hosted last year’s Magic Weekend?

Rugby league returns to Leeds United's Elland Road on Magic Weekend, August 17 and n18. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Email your answer to [email protected] (entering Magic Weekend comp as the email subject). Please include full contact details including a daytime telephone number. The closing date for entries is 9am on Tuesday, July 23.

The first two correct entries chosen at random after the deadline will win the tickets, with the winners being notified by the RFL. The competition is open to residents of the UK, Channel Islands, Isle of Man and Republic of Ireland aged 16 years or over.

