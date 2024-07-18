The former Parramatta Eels boss has taken the role on a contract until the end of this season, succeeding Rohan Smith who stepped down last month. Here’s how the previous 13 rank, from poorest winning percentage to best.
1. Leeds Rhinos coaches
AMT Headingley has been home to 13 previous coaches - or coaching duos - in the Super League era. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
2. David Furner (Feb-May 2019)
First game: Warrington Wolves away (Super League), lost 26-6. Played 15, won five, lost: 10. Win percentage 33.33. Photo: Tony Johnson
3. Jamie Jones-Buchanan (caretaker, March-April 2022)
First game: Castleford Tigers home (Challenge Cup), lost 40-16. Played six, won two, lost three, drew one. Win percentage 33.3. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
4. Dean Bell (1996-1997)
First game: Swinton away (Challenge Cup), won 27-22. Played: 58, won 27, drew one, lost: 30. Win percentage: 46.55. Photo: Steve Riding
5. Kevin Sinfield/James Lowes (interim, July-September 2018)
First game: Castleford Tigers away (Super League), lost 42-10. Played 12, won six, drew: one, lost: five. Win percentage: 50. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
6. Rohan Smith (May 2022-June 2024)
First game: Salford Red Devils away (Super League), lost 23-8. Played 62, won 32, lost 30. Win percentage 51.61. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
