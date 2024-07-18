Leeds Rhinos' most successful Super League coach revealed: summer era bosses ranked on win record

By Peter Smith
Published 16th Jul 2024, 17:05 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2024, 17:25 BST
Brad Arthur is the 14th coach – or coaching duo – to take charge of Leeds Rhinos in the Super League era, which began in 1996.

The former Parramatta Eels boss has taken the role on a contract until the end of this season, succeeding Rohan Smith who stepped down last month. Here’s how the previous 13 rank, from poorest winning percentage to best.

AMT Headingley has been home to 13 previous coaches - or coaching duos - in the Super League era. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

1. Leeds Rhinos coaches

AMT Headingley has been home to 13 previous coaches - or coaching duos - in the Super League era. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
First game: Warrington Wolves away (Super League), lost 26-6. Played 15, won five, lost: 10. Win percentage 33.33.

2. David Furner (Feb-May 2019)

First game: Warrington Wolves away (Super League), lost 26-6. Played 15, won five, lost: 10. Win percentage 33.33. Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
First game: Castleford Tigers home (Challenge Cup), lost 40-16. Played six, won two, lost three, drew one. Win percentage 33.3.

3. Jamie Jones-Buchanan (caretaker, March-April 2022)

First game: Castleford Tigers home (Challenge Cup), lost 40-16. Played six, won two, lost three, drew one. Win percentage 33.3. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
First game: Swinton away (Challenge Cup), won 27-22. Played: 58, won 27, drew one, lost: 30. Win percentage: 46.55.

4. Dean Bell (1996-1997)

First game: Swinton away (Challenge Cup), won 27-22. Played: 58, won 27, drew one, lost: 30. Win percentage: 46.55. Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
First game: Castleford Tigers away (Super League), lost 42-10. Played 12, won six, drew: one, lost: five. Win percentage: 50.

5. Kevin Sinfield/James Lowes (interim, July-September 2018)

First game: Castleford Tigers away (Super League), lost 42-10. Played 12, won six, drew: one, lost: five. Win percentage: 50. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
First game: Salford Red Devils away (Super League), lost 23-8. Played 62, won 32, lost 30. Win percentage 51.61.

6. Rohan Smith (May 2022-June 2024)

First game: Salford Red Devils away (Super League), lost 23-8. Played 62, won 32, lost 30. Win percentage 51.61. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Super League
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice