Luke Gale could make Wakefield Trinity debut v Leeds Rhinos as absence is explained

The scrum-half joined Trinity from Keighley Cougars a month ago, but has yet to make his debut and won’t feature in Sunday’s Magic Weekend clash with Leigh Leopards, according to coach Mark Applegarth.

Rhinos visit Wakefield seven days later and Applegarth is hopeful the ex-Bradford Bulls and Castleford Tigers man will feature then.

“Luke won’t be in this weekend’s 21-man squad,” Applegarth stated. “He is nursing a bit of a groin injury. We are hoping it’s not too bad.

Luke Gale on the ball for Keighley against Bradford in March. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

“Luke has been helping out on the coaching side with me, helping the pivots and things like that and hopefully it won’t be too long [before he plays].”

Applegarth said Gale was due to feature at Catalans Dragons last Friday, revealing: “He did two quality training sessions, but just tweaked it slightly.

“It was literally a last-minute change. We’ve just got to be smart, he’s not a spring chicken any more so as much as you do want to play him, you’ve still got to make sure he can get through a game of rugby league. Hopefully [he’ll be available for] Leeds, but he has just got to let it settle down.”

Wakefield's Kelepi Tanginoa could be out of action for up to 12 weeks. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Gale has been filling in as an assistant-coach following James Ford’s exit last month and Applegarth added: “He is smashing his rehab.

“He is a really professional guy and he is doing everything in his power. He has just had a bit of bad luck and he is as upset as anyone, but he is also a team player and knows if he can’t complete the game that’s no good for anyone.

“He always puts the team first. I am looking forward to getting him out on the field, but also glad we’ve got him in behind the scenes, because he has added a lot of knowledge to our players.”

Applegarth revealed Kelepi Tanginoa is facing six-12 weeks on the casualty list with a broken arm and Lee Gaskell (dislocated thumb) will be missing “for the foreseeable future” but Tom Lineham could return this week from a finger injury.

Trinity coach Mark Applegarth. Picture by Steve Riding.

Aussie David Fifita, who returned to Wakefield this week after leaving at the end of this season, will be in Sunday’s 21, Applegarth said.