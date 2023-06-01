Wakefield-based official Ben Thaler will continue his ever-present record at Magic Weekend by taking charge of Leeds Rhinos’ derby with Castleford Tigers, which closes day one.

He will also be video official for Sunday’s opener between Wakefield Trinity and Leigh Leopards, refereed by Aaron Moore.

Thaler has been involved at all 15 previous Magic Weekends since the concept was launched in Cardiff in 2007.

Ben Thaler will referee Rhinos' Magic Weekend derby with Tigers. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

He recalled: “I refereed Salford v Warrington, the second game on the Sunday in that first Millennium Magic and I was video ref for St Helens v Wigan on the Saturday night. It's always a great weekend to be part of.”

Marcus Griffiths will be the video referee for Rhinos’ showdown with Tigers.

The full list of appointments is:

Aaron Moore will be in charge of Trinity's Magic Weekend clash with Leigh. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Saturday June 3

Salford Red Devils v Hull KR (1.30pm) - referee Chris Kendall, touch judges Liam Rush and Warren Turley, video referee Jack Smith.

Wigan Warriors v Catalans Dragons (3.45pm) - referee Liam Moore, touch judges Cam Worsley and Johnny Roberts, video referee Tom Grant.

Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers (6pm) - referee Ben Thaler, touch judges Andy Smith and Richard Thompson, video referee Marcus Griffiths

Sunday June 4

Wakefield Trinity v Leigh Leopards (noon) - referee Aaron Moore, touch judges Liam Rush and Neil Horton, video referee Ben Thaler.

St Helens v Huddersfield Giants (2.15pm) - referee Marcus Griffiths, touch judges Cam Worsley and Dean Bowmer, video referee Liam Moore.

