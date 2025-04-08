Rhinos will be without stand-off Brodie Croft at Salford Red Devils on Thursday as he begins what will be at least a three-game layoff because of hamstring damage suffered against Warrington Wolves 13 days earlier. Leeds have nobody returning from injury, but Matt Frawley is in contention after a three-match absence and teenagers Jack Smith and Presley Cassell are included in Arthur’s initial 21-man squad. Here’s how Rhinos could line up.
1. Salford Red Devils v Leeds Rhinos
Here's how Leeds Rhinos could line up on Thursday when they visit Salford Red Devils for the second time this season. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
2. Full-back: Lachie Miller
This will be the fourth game of his comeback from long-term injury and he is hitting good form. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com
3. Wing: Riley Lumb
Scored a brace of tries when Rhinos won at Salford in February. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com
4. Centre: Harry Newman
Will be looking to continue a run of good form. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
5. Centre: Ash Handley
The former winger is now becoming established in his new role. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com
6. Wing: Ryan Hall
On his performances so far this year, only injury would keep him out of the team. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com
