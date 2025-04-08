Leeds Rhinos predicted starting 13 & bench v Salford Red Devils

By Peter Smith
Published 8th Apr 2025, 17:30 BST
Updated 8th Apr 2025, 17:48 BST
After naming an unaltered side last time out, it’s business as usual for Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur this week, with an injury to a key player forcing a major change.

Rhinos will be without stand-off Brodie Croft at Salford Red Devils on Thursday as he begins what will be at least a three-game layoff because of hamstring damage suffered against Warrington Wolves 13 days earlier. Leeds have nobody returning from injury, but Matt Frawley is in contention after a three-match absence and teenagers Jack Smith and Presley Cassell are included in Arthur’s initial 21-man squad. Here’s how Rhinos could line up.

Here's how Leeds Rhinos could line up on Thursday when they visit Salford Red Devils for the second time this season.

1. Salford Red Devils v Leeds Rhinos

Here's how Leeds Rhinos could line up on Thursday when they visit Salford Red Devils for the second time this season. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
This will be the fourth game of his comeback from long-term injury and he is hitting good form.

2. Full-back: Lachie Miller

This will be the fourth game of his comeback from long-term injury and he is hitting good form. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Scored a brace of tries when Rhinos won at Salford in February.

3. Wing: Riley Lumb

Scored a brace of tries when Rhinos won at Salford in February. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Will be looking to continue a run of good form.

4. Centre: Harry Newman

Will be looking to continue a run of good form. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
The former winger is now becoming established in his new role.

5. Centre: Ash Handley

The former winger is now becoming established in his new role. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
On his performances so far this year, only injury would keep him out of the team.

6. Wing: Ryan Hall

On his performances so far this year, only injury would keep him out of the team. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Salford Red DevilsRhinosWarrington WolvesJack SmithLeeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice