Rhinos will be without stand-off Brodie Croft at Salford Red Devils on Thursday as he begins what will be at least a three-game layoff because of hamstring damage suffered against Warrington Wolves 13 days earlier. Leeds have nobody returning from injury, but Matt Frawley is in contention after a three-match absence and teenagers Jack Smith and Presley Cassell are included in Arthur’s initial 21-man squad. Here’s how Rhinos could line up.