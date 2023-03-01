Hooker Corey Johnson has recovered from an operation on his back and is one of nine first team squad members in Rhinos’ potential side to take on Bradford Bulls at Stanningley.

Toby Warren, is set to make his first appearance since signing for Leeds from York last autumn and Jack Smith, Luis Roberts, Riley Lumb, Jack Sinfield, Joe Gibbons, Oli Field and Leon Ruan are also included.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roberts played in Rhinos’ Betfred Super League round one defeat at Warrington Wolves last month and Smith, Lumb, Sinfield, Field and Ruan featured for the first team in pre-season, along with Bailey Aldridge, Tom Nicholson-Watton and Kai Morgan who are also in the squad to face Bulls.

Rhinos Reserves and Academy coach Tony Smith. Picture by Phil Daly/Leeds Rhinos.

Rhinos’ reserves/academy boss Tony Smith joined the club last autumn, after a stint as assistant-coach with Dewsbury Rams.

“I’m glad we are starting, we’ve put a lot of hard work into pre-season,” Smith said. “The squad’s never going to be the same week-in and week-out with the reserves, but it’s a strong squad for the start of the season and you can’t ask for more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They are guys who are just starting their journeys and what they will be is full of enthusiasm and energy and they will put up a good show.”

Corey Johnson is set to make his return from injury for Rhinos' Reserves. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Second-rower Warren had spells on loan with Rhinos’ lower grades in 2021 and 2022 before penning a four-year deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smith said: “He has not played since he signed for the club so he will get a run-out. It’s not just Toby, there’s quite a few who haven’t played for a while so it will be interesting to see them get a first run out and hopefully it will be the start of something good for them.”

Second team fixtures alternate with the Academy and some players will appear for both teams.

Rhinos’ under-18s begin their campaign against Wakefield Trinity at Stanningley next Thursday, March 9.

First teamer Luis Roberts is included in Rhinos Reserves' squad to face Bradford. Picture by Steve Riding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds Rhinos reserves (v Bradford): from Aldridge, Littlewood, Hursey-Hord, Robinson, Shaw, Proud, Smith, Gibbons, Roberts, Lumb, Sinfield, Brennan-Jones, K Morgan, C Johnson, Field, Ruan, Warren, Nicholson-Watton, J Johnson.