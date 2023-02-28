News you can trust since 1890
'Step in right direction': Leeds Rhinos' Rhyse Martin happy with fewer player bans

Leeds Rhinos’ Rhyse Martin has welcomed new disciplinary rules he reckons allow clubs to field their best team every week.

By Peter Smith
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 28th Feb 2023, 12:32pm

Martin was twice banned for one game over minor, grade A offences last season, the second of those suspensions being doubled after his appeal to an RFL disciplinary tribunal was deemed “frivolous”.

Controversy over the number of players missing matches following relatively trivial incidents contributed to a change this season so only grade C offences and above will lead to an automatic ban. In addition, the number of games players will miss for grade C-F offences has been reduced.

Rhinos stand-off Blake Austin and Saints full-back Jack Welsby were both charged with a grade A offence by the RFL’s match review panel on Monday, but cleared to play when the sides meet this Friday.

Rhyse Martin lands a conversion in Rhinos' defeat to Hull last week. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
Rhyse Martin lands a conversion in Rhinos' defeat to Hull last week. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
Rhyse Martin lands a conversion in Rhinos' defeat to Hull last week. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
Austin escaped further punishment, while Welsby received a £250 fine and Martin reckons the new laws are a step in the right direction.

“Everyone’s fielding their best teams every week,” he said. “We will see how it goes; I am not too sure what’s happening with the fines system, but I think it’s a lot better than just suspending players, because it was killing the game.

“Players were in one week and out the next, it was all over the shop last year and it [the change] is bringing consistency back into squads so, barring injuries obviously, they can field the same team every week.”

Blake Austin was charged with grade A dangerous contact against Hull, but avoided any further action. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
Blake Austin was charged with grade A dangerous contact against Hull, but avoided any further action. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
Blake Austin was charged with grade A dangerous contact against Hull, but avoided any further action. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Martin insisted: “That’s what the comp needs and the clubs need, the best 17 playing every week. They are giving everyone an opportunity to do that, so it has been a lot better.”

Jack Welsby, left with Alex Walmsley, can play for St Helens against Rhinos despite a grade A charge. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.
Jack Welsby, left with Alex Walmsley, can play for St Helens against Rhinos despite a grade A charge. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.
Jack Welsby, left with Alex Walmsley, can play for St Helens against Rhinos despite a grade A charge. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.
