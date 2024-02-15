Harry Newman, with bvall and Crodie Croft will be key players for Leeds Rhinos against Salford Red Devils on Sky Sports this Friday. Picture by Steve Riding.

Leeds Rhinos’ home round one clash with Salford Red Devils will be featured on Sky Sports Action and Main Event from 7.30pm on Friday, 30 minutes before kick-off. History will be made at the Jungle on Saturday when Castleford Tigers meet champions Wigan Warriors in the first Super League game broadcast live by the BBC. Coverage begins on BBC 2 at 5pm, half an hour before kick-off. The match will also be shown live on Sky Sports Action, from 5.25pm and streamed live on SuperLeague+.

Sky Sports customers can watch all Super League games live as part of their subscription and don’t need to purchase a SuperLeague+ subscription. Fans who subscribe to SuperLeague+ will be able to watch every game live, except the two main Sky Sports picks, which are at Hull FC and Leeds in round one. Those two fixtures will be available to watch on SuperLeague+48 hours later.

Castleford Tigers' Jungle will be the first ground to host a Super League game televised live by the BBC when Wigan Warriors are the visitors on Saturday. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

Matches on Sky Sports are available through streaming service NOW, which is offering a six-month subscription, cancellable any time, for a cut-price £26 per month, down from the usual price of £34.99. The offer is available until Sunday, February 18.

Broadcast details for other games in Super League round one are:

Thursday, February 15 - Hull FC v Hull KR, Sky Sports Arena and Main Event from 7pm.

Friday, February 16 - Leigh Leopards v Huddersfield Giants, Sky Sports Arena, from 7.55pm and SuperLeague+; St Helens v London Broncos, Sky Sports Mix, from 7.55pm and SuperLeague+