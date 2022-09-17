Terry, now a Sky TV pundit, played for Wigan Warriors when they beat Rhinos in the first Grand Final, in 1998.

He has been asked to walk out the trophy as part of celebrations marking the 25th title decider at Old Trafford and Leeds are again set to grace the big stage, with Jarrod O’Connor likely to be a key figure in their team against hot favourites St Helens.

The younger O’Connor, 21 and in only his third season as a first team player, scored Rhinos’ first try in their 20-8 semi-final win at Wigan and was Sky Sports’ man of the match.

Jarrod O'Connor scores Rhinos' first try in the semi-final win at Wigan. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

“I’ve not asked him about it, I just saw it on Twitter,” he said of his dad’s involvement. “It will be quite a special occasion especially if we win and get to lift it.”

Neither O’Connor is a stranger to the Grand Final, but wanting Leeds to win will be a new experience for both.

Jarrod said: “I go every year to watch it, the fact I am going to play in it is surreal, I can’t believe it.

“When Leeds play, I’ve normally not supported them - because I grew up in Widnes - but obviously I really want Leeds to win this time, so fingers crossed.”

Jarrod O'Connor, left, celebrates his try agianst Wigan with teammate Bodene Thompson. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Terry has also had to adjust to being a Rhinos fan. Jarrod added: “He still gives me a few pointers and watches all my games back.

“He obviously just wants to be a dad and watch me play. He is a big role model I had growing up and I still look up to him. “

But does Jarrod listen to his dad’s advice? He said: “Sometimes, it depends what he says, depends whether he’s trying to tell me how to play middle or hooker.

Jarrod O'Connor and teammates celebrate following the first of James Bentley's two semi-final tries. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

“I can’t remember too much of my dad playing, because I was young, but he has made me watch a few of his games back.

“He is always there and he tries to help me where he can. I make sure I pick him up on plenty [when watching Terry’s old games] when he has missed all those tackles, but he doesn’t listen. It’s too late now.”

O’Connor made his Rhinos debut in 2020, playing four times that season. He added another 12 last year and was set to begin 2022 on loan at Bradford Bulls. Instead, the semi-final was his 24th appearance of the campaign and 21st successive game.

Having switched from loose-forward to hooker, he is now keeping captain Kruise Leeming out of the starting side, but admitted the prospect of a Grand Final appearance seems unreal.

“I couldn’t see us losing this game [the semi-final], but I also can’t imagine playing at Old Trafford,” he said.

“It’s something I have grown up wanting to do and knowing we are going to do it next week, I can’t get it through my head. It has not sunk in.”

Rhinos were second from bottom in Betfred Super League when Rohan Smith was appointed coach in April, but the team’s fortunes have been transformed under the Aussie, who guided his previous club Norths Devils to the Queensland Cup title last season.

“He allows people to express themselves,” O’Connor said. “When he came in, the first thing he tried to focus on was everyone gets to do what they’re best at.

“That’s what we are seeing at the minute, everyone’s doing the plays that work for them. Everyone’s calm and even if they score first, it doesn’t matter - most teams score against us first, but we find a way back.”

Rhinos went into the final round of the regular season needing a win to secure their top-six place and were five minutes away from not qualifying for the play-offs.

They have been playing sudden-death rugby for weeks, but asked where they are getting their energy from O’Connor admitted: “We don’t know.

“Lately we seem to be finding a way to get through the game. We know we can dig in and we’ve all got the energy to do it.