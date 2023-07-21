Rhinos' Caitlin Beevers and Mary Coleman, of Wigan, with the Women's Challenge Cup at Headingley, where Sunday's semi-final will be played. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Rhinos will qualify for the first Betfred Women’s Challenge Cup final staged at the national stadium, if they beat Wigan Warriors in Sunday’s semi-final at Headingley.

In a huge leap forward for female rugby league, the women will share next month’s big occasion with the men’s Challenge Cup and 1895 Cup deciders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beevers has already experienced being part of Wembley finals day, having refereed the Steven Mullaney Memorial Year Seven Boys’ Champion Schools tie in 2018.

Leeds Rhinos' Caitlin Beevers, interviewed during a media event to promote Sunday's Challenge Cup semi-finals at Headingley. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

That was a first for a female match official and while the 22-year-old accepts she is “very lucky” to be so close to another milestone, she is also aware of the danger of looking too far ahead.

“I was at work when I saw [the final would be played at Wembley] and my stomach just dropped,” she recalled.

“But at the moment [the final] is not a thought in my mind, we have to get past Wigan and they are tough competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are not underestimating them or having too many expectations of what the game is going to be like.

Caitlin Beevers is consoled by Rhinos teammate Amy Hardcastle after being injured during an away win against Huddersfield in April. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

“We need to get that game over and done with and then, result permitting, hopefully we can look forward to the final.”

Leeds will be hot favourites on Sunday and not just because of home advantage, which came with the tie being played as a double-header alongside the men’s semi-final between Wigan and Hull KR.

Rhinos beat this weekend’s opponents in the final of last month’s Women’s Nines tournament, after drawing with them in the group stage and were 52-0 victors when they visited Wigan in Super League two weeks ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That scoreline does flatter us slightly,” Beevers warned. “Wigan are a top-class side, they are very aggressive, very dominant and they have got so much strength behind them.

“I felt like I was hit by a bus after that game. I don’t think the result showed what the game was like.

“At half-time it was only 8-0 so it was really a tough slog. We are not underestimating them because they are a good side and Wigan is the same throughout the whole club, very successful and they will do anything for that badge.

“They are a young, developing team and they are going to be stars of the future. I am privileged to play against them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds were Challenge Cup winners in 2018 and 2019 and runners-up last year. They are the reigning Super League champions, but this year got off to a difficult start as they lost two of their opening three Super League fixtures, to York Valkyrie and St Helens, who meet in Saturday’s Rhinos first semi-final.

Since then, they have gone four matches unbeaten, including a 12-12 draw which ended York’s 100 per cent record last weekend.

Beevers said: “We had a very interrupted start to the season, we lost two girls to the NRLW [in Australia] and Courtney [Winfield-Hill] to retirement, then we had about three major injuries, along with two from the year before.

“We’ve had a lot of injuries and a lot of setbacks, but the under-19s have stepped up and the girls who have come in have really smashed it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Caitlin Casey is a half-back and she played her first game against York at Headingley, on Sky as a curtain-raiser.

“It was definitely going in at the deep end and she did cope, but now she’s definitely doing more than coping, she is showing why she is in the squad, she is making a name for herself and I love playing alongside her on that edge.

“She’s just one of the players who have come through the academy and that’s something we, as a club, pride ourselves on.”

Beevers’ return from injury has also been a major factor in Rhinos’ recent impressive form. She suffered shoulder damage against Huddersfield Giants in the second game of the campaign, three months ago and stressed: “I am very fortunate to have the support of Leeds and England, the physios and doctors and s and c’s [strength and conditioning].

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad