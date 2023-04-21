News you can trust since 1890
Leigh Leopards v Leeds Rhinos injury news and 21-man squads as 4 ruled out and 2 doubts

Leeds Rhinos coach Rohan Smith hasn’t ruled out changes to a winning team for Friday’s game at Leigh Leopards.

By Peter Smith
Published 21st Apr 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read

Smith will select from the 17 players who beat Hull FC a week earlier, plus James Bentley, Luis Roberts, Sam Walters and Jack Sinfield.

Bentley missed the clash with Hull through a groin injury, but Smith said he is “in the picture for sure” this week.

Scrum-half Aidan Sezer has also been included in the initial 21, despite suffering head and ankle injuries against Hull.

Lui Roberts, pictured scoring in pre-season at Leigh, has been recalled to Rhinos' 21-man squad.
Lui Roberts, pictured scoring in pre-season at Leigh, has been recalled to Rhinos' 21-man squad.

He returned to the field after passing a head injury assessment in the first-half, but did not feature after the break.

Ash Handley switched to full-back with Richie Myler moving into the halves and substitute Liam Tindall taking over on the left-wing.

Smith said lining up like that is “an option, but that won’t be the option. Ash did well and Richie did well in the halves also, but I have got belief and trust in our halves.

“There will be opportunities for Ash to play full-back and more centre during the season, no doubt. His versatility has been shown, which is great.”

Aidan Sezer picked up two separate injuries last week, but has been included in Rhinos' 21-man squad. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.
Aidan Sezer picked up two separate injuries last week, but has been included in Rhinos' 21-man squad. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Leeds remain without wingers David Fusitu’a (ankle) and Derrell Olpherts (calf muscle) and centre Max Sinpson (knee).

Morgan Gannon made his return from concussion in the reserves last week and will come into first team contention after next Saturday’s international break.

James Donaldson, 18th man last week, is not included, but Smith stressed: “It takes a squad to win each week and all of the players in the group play a role, whether they are number 35 on the roster or number one, in how we prepare and compete in training and practice. It [having a close to fully-fit squad] is a good position to be in, but the proof is in the performance on Friday.”

Winger Ash Handley will get more chances at centre and full-back this year, coach Rohan Smith says. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.
Winger Ash Handley will get more chances at centre and full-back this year, coach Rohan Smith says. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.
Leigh could also be unchanged, following their 32-0 win at Wakefield Trinity last Sunday. Coach Arian Lam will select from that 17, plus Ed Chamberlain, Aaron Smith, Tom Nisbet and Umyla Hanley.

Leeds Rhinos: from Myler, Newman, Macdonald, Handley, Austin, Sezer, Oledzki, Tetevano, Bentley, Martin, C Smith, O’Connor, Lisone, Sangare, Holroyd, McDonnell, Walters, Tindall, Roberts, Johnson, Sinfield.

Leigh Leopards: from Hardaker, Briscoe, Chamberlain, Leutele, Charnley, Mellor, Lam, Amone, Ipape, Mulhern, Asiata, Reynolds, Holmes, O’Brien, Davis, A Smith, Nisbet, O’Donnell, Wilde, Hanley, Seumanufagai.

Referee: Ben Thaler (Wakefield).

Kick-off: Friday, 8pm.

