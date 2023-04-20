Briscoe, 33, was Lance Todd Trophy winner at Wembley in 2015 when he scored an historic five tries in Leeds’ 50-0 thrashing of Hull KR.

They were among 93 touchdowns in a 208-game Rhinos career which also included victories in the 2014 and 2020 Challenge Cup finals and the 2015 and 2017 Super League title triumphs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He dropped down the squad order last year - his ninth season at Leeds - and joined Leigh when his contract expired in the autumn.

Tom Briscoe scores for Rhinos against Leigh in the sides' previous meeting, two years ago. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.

“We’re really happy with where we’re at and personally, I am enjoying it,” Briscoe said. “I think a change has done me good. Playing week-in, week-out and enjoying rugby, it has been good.”

Having bagged two tries from 17 games during 2022, he has crossed six times in nine appearances this year and is relishing facing his former club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Briscoe, who didn’t play in then sides’ pre-season encounter, said: “I’m looking forward to it; moving clubs, you always look when you’ll be playing your old side.

“It will be good to see everyone and to play against them. I am still close to all the players and I’ve been following their results.

Tom Briscoe scored five tries in a man of the match performance when Rhinos beat Hull KR at Wembley eight years ago. Picture by Steve Riding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Their start was a bit slow, but they are picking up some good wins at the minute and looking good.

Promoted Leigh began round 10 in ninth spot on the Betfred Super League table, three places and two points behind Rhinos.

Last week’s 32-0 win at Wakefield Trinity was their fourth of the campaign and put a six-point gap between them and the bottom club.

Tom Briscoe in his new colours at Wakefield last week. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leigh’s initial goal was to avoid relegation and Briscoe insisted: “We’re not even half way through the season yet and there’s still a long way to go, but we are confident.

“If we can put some more performances together like we have been doing and keep improving on the little things week-in, week-out, I think we’ll be in good shape and we’ll be safe.”

Briscoe is one of four ex-Leeds players in Leigh’s initial 21-man squad. Centre Zak Hardaker was a teammate in last year’s Grand Final, Ava Seumanufagai featured for Rhinos in 2019 and 2020 and fellow prop Robbie Mulhern began his career in Leeds’ academy.

“You make new friends,” Briscoe stressed. “I think a team of rugby players are the same wherever you go, everyone’s wanting to get the same job done. The players have welcomed me at Leigh and it was an easy transition to make.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of similarities between Leeds and his new side, he noted: “The size of the club and everything that comes with playing at Leeds, that’s the only difference.

“The playing side of things and training and all that sort of stuff is much the same. Some tactics might change from club to club, but the set up and structures and so on are much the same.”