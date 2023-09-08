Leeds to stage England rugby league Test triple-header, including historic wheelchair clash
and live on Freeview channel 276
The RFL today (Friday) revealed world champions England will face France, who they beat in last year’s decider, in the first wheelchair match staged at Leeds’ First Direct Arena, on Sunday, November 5 (3.15pm).
That is the day following a Headingley double-header which sees England’s women take on Wales before the men conclude their three-Test series against Tonga.
The wheelchair international is England’s first fixture since the World Cup final, when team captain Tom Halliwell, of Leeds Rhinos, scored the last-gasp winning try in a player of the match performance.
Rugby League Commercial managing director Rhodri Jones said: “We are delighted to confirm both that the England wheelchair team will return to action on November 5 with a rematch against France at the First Direct Arena and that BBC Sport will provide coverage to the nation of all five of our home England internationals this autumn.
“Last year’s World Cup was such a positive event for the sport, with huge support for our three England teams. BBC Sport’s coverage ensured the success of all three teams was celebrated by the widest-possible audience and now we can look forward to a repeat in 2023.”
Tickets for the wheelchair clash cost £10 for adults, £7.50 concessions and £5 for under-16s. Prices for each of the three games against Tonga start at £25 for adults and £12.50 for under-16 and a three-Test package is available from £52.50 for adults, £26.25 for under-16s.
Autumn Internationals
Sunday, October 22: England men v Tonga, Totally Wicked Stadium, St Helens (2.30pm, BBC 1).
Saturday, October 28: England men v Tonga, John Smith’s Stadium, Huddersfield (2.30pm, BBC 1).
Saturday, November 4: England women v Wales, Headingley Stadium, Leeds (noon, BBC 2); England men v Tonga, Headingley (2.30pm, BBC 1).
Sunday, November 5: England wheelchair v France, First Direct Arena, Leeds (3.15pm, BBC 2).