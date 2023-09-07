Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses

Leeds Rhinos' predicted starting 13 and bench v Wigan Warriors

Leeds Rhinos will be without a host of first-choice players for Saturday’s visit of Wigan Warriors, giving coach Rohan Smith some selection headaches.
By Peter Smith
Published 7th Sep 2023, 19:01 BST
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 19:20 BST

Ash Handley and Corey Johnson are in contention after injury, but Smith has problems to solve at centre, in the halves and second-row.

Here’s how Rhinos – who won 28-12 at Hull FC last Saturday – could line up for a game they need to win to stay in the Betfred Super League top-six race.

Is in good form and set to take that into a fifth successive appearance.

1. Full-back: Luke Hooley

Is in good form and set to take that into a fifth successive appearance. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Outstanding last week and will want to celebrate his new contract with another big performance.

2. Wing: David Fusitu'a

Outstanding last week and will want to celebrate his new contract with another big performance. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Three tries in two games against Wigan so far this year and will be keen for more.

3. Centre: Harry Newman

Three tries in two games against Wigan so far this year and will be keen for more. Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Missed last week's win with a foot injury; if he returns a switch to centre might be on the cards with Nene Macdonald and Luis Roberts unavailable and Rhyse Martin potentially playing elsewhere.

4. Centre: Ash Handley

Missed last week's win with a foot injury; if he returns a switch to centre might be on the cards with Nene Macdonald and Luis Roberts unavailable and Rhyse Martin potentially playing elsewhere. Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:RhinosWigan WarriorsCorey JohnsonAsh HandleyHull FCSuper League