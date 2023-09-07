Leeds Rhinos' predicted starting 13 and bench v Wigan Warriors
Leeds Rhinos will be without a host of first-choice players for Saturday’s visit of Wigan Warriors, giving coach Rohan Smith some selection headaches.
By Peter Smith
Published 7th Sep 2023, 19:01 BST
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 19:20 BST
Ash Handley and Corey Johnson are in contention after injury, but Smith has problems to solve at centre, in the halves and second-row.
Here’s how Rhinos – who won 28-12 at Hull FC last Saturday – could line up for a game they need to win to stay in the Betfred Super League top-six race.
