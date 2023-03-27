Leeds side denied home advantage in Challenge Cup: plus National Conference round-up
Hunslet ARLFC have been deprived of home advantage for their Betfred Challenge Cup fourth round tie against Batley Bulldogs this weekend.
The National Conference Premier Division champions were drawn out first, but competition organisers say their home ground has been “deemed unsuitable for a Challenge Cup tie against professional opposition.”
‘Logistical barriers’ prevent South Leeds Stadium hosting the tie so it will be played at Bulldogs’ Fox’s Biscuits Stadium, Mount Pleasant, on Sunday (2pm).
Hunslet warmed up for the trip to last year’s Betfred Championship Grand Finalists with a hard-fought 17-16 league win at Thatto Heath Crusaders.
Jordan Gale scored a try, two conversions and a drop goal and Tyler Dargan and Jake Dearden also crossed for the Amateurs.
Oulton Raiders are second in Conference Division One following a 34-14 win at Ince Rose Bridge.
Tries by Hal Day and Harry Kendell - plus the first two of Kieran Walpole’s five goals - gave Raiders a 12-0 lead after just six minutes and they were 26-6 up at half-time following further touchdowns by Andy Williamson and Kendell. Nathan Walters and Craig Wright crossed in the second period.
In the same division Stanningley were beaten 26-12 at Egremont Rangers after leading 12-0 inside 16 minutes through tries from Ciaran Richards and Jack Sykes, both converted by Ryan Taylor.
Promoted East Leeds broke their duck in Division Two with a 46-26 defeat of Barrow Island. Dillan Thornton bagged a brace of tries and Brandon Crossland, Shane Plunkett,
Sam Storey, Aidan Robinson, Adam Keedy and Casey Campbell also crossed. Miles Darwin (five) and Storey (two) kicked Easts’ goals.
Jordan Cummins scored Milford’s only try in a 12-4 loss at Saddleworth Rangers.
Drighlington hit back from 10-0 down to beat visitors Bentley 18-16 in Division Three. Kieron Roche scored a try and two three goals, including the winning conversion following Lucas Hallas’ touchdown five minutes from time. Sam Thornton also crossed.