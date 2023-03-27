News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Daniel Radcliffe expecting first child with Erin Darke
19 minutes ago Girl rushed to hospital after being attacked by dogs
1 hour ago Linda Nolan gives cancer update in heartbreaking GMB interview
2 hours ago Barclays to close a number of banks in the UK - full list
3 hours ago New look Deal or No Deal returning on ITV without Noel Edmonds
1 day ago Man arrested on suspicion of blackmailing Alison Hammond

Leeds side denied home advantage in Challenge Cup: plus National Conference round-up

Hunslet ARLFC have been deprived of home advantage for their Betfred Challenge Cup fourth round tie against Batley Bulldogs this weekend.

By Peter Smith
Published 27th Mar 2023, 10:49 BST- 2 min read
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 12:34 BST

The National Conference Premier Division champions were drawn out first, but competition organisers say their home ground has been “deemed unsuitable for a Challenge Cup tie against professional opposition.”

‘Logistical barriers’ prevent South Leeds Stadium hosting the tie so it will be played at Bulldogs’ Fox’s Biscuits Stadium, Mount Pleasant, on Sunday (2pm).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hunslet warmed up for the trip to last year’s Betfred Championship Grand Finalists with a hard-fought 17-16 league win at Thatto Heath Crusaders.

Hunslet's ARLFC Craig McShane, with ball. Picture by Alex Shenton.
Hunslet's ARLFC Craig McShane, with ball. Picture by Alex Shenton.
Hunslet's ARLFC Craig McShane, with ball. Picture by Alex Shenton.

Jordan Gale scored a try, two conversions and a drop goal and Tyler Dargan and Jake Dearden also crossed for the Amateurs.

Oulton Raiders are second in Conference Division One following a 34-14 win at Ince Rose Bridge.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tries by Hal Day and Harry Kendell - plus the first two of Kieran Walpole’s five goals - gave Raiders a 12-0 lead after just six minutes and they were 26-6 up at half-time following further touchdowns by Andy Williamson and Kendell. Nathan Walters and Craig Wright crossed in the second period.

In the same division Stanningley were beaten 26-12 at Egremont Rangers after leading 12-0 inside 16 minutes through tries from Ciaran Richards and Jack Sykes, both converted by Ryan Taylor.

Hunslet ARLFC's Micky Hoyle, with ball. Picture by Alex Shenton
Hunslet ARLFC's Micky Hoyle, with ball. Picture by Alex Shenton
Hunslet ARLFC's Micky Hoyle, with ball. Picture by Alex Shenton
Read More
Home derby tie for Leeds community Hunslet ARLFC in Challenge Cup fourth round
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Promoted East Leeds broke their duck in Division Two with a 46-26 defeat of Barrow Island. Dillan Thornton bagged a brace of tries and Brandon Crossland, Shane Plunkett,

Sam Storey, Aidan Robinson, Adam Keedy and Casey Campbell also crossed. Miles Darwin (five) and Storey (two) kicked Easts’ goals.

Jordan Cummins scored Milford’s only try in a 12-4 loss at Saddleworth Rangers.

Batley's Fox's Biscuits Stadium, Mount Pleasant. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.
Batley's Fox's Biscuits Stadium, Mount Pleasant. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.
Batley's Fox's Biscuits Stadium, Mount Pleasant. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Drighlington hit back from 10-0 down to beat visitors Bentley 18-16 in Division Three. Kieron Roche scored a try and two three goals, including the winning conversion following Lucas Hallas’ touchdown five minutes from time. Sam Thornton also crossed.

Batley BulldogsLeedsOulton Raiders