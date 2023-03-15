The Amateurs are one of two community sides left in the competition, alongside Rochdale Mayfield.

It is the south Leeds side’s first season following a merger between Hunslet clubs Warriors and Parkside.

The winners of that tie will be at home to Keighley Cougars – third round conquerors of League One Hunslet RLFC – or North Wales Crusaders in round five, which was also drawn on Wednesday evening.

Third round Challenge Cup action as Stanningley's defence wraps up Mitch Clark, of Newcastle Thunder. Picture by Alex Shenton.

The Amateurs’ fellow National Conference outfit Stanningley bowed out in round three, putting up a battling display in a 58-16 home loss to Championship team Newcastle Thunder.

Dewsbury Rams were drawn at home to Widnes Vikings in the fourth round, with the winners travelling to either London Broncos or Doncaster.

Fourth round ties will take place over the weekend of April 1 and 2, with round five ties scheduled for three weeks later, on April 22, 23.

The winners of the four fifth round matches will automatically qualify for the semi-finals of the 1895 Cup.

Stanningley's defence halt Newcastle Thunder's Evan Lawther during the sides' third round tie. Picture by Alex Shenton.

Betfred Super League sides enter the competition at round six.

Fourth round draw: London Broncos v Doncaster, Keighley Cougars v North Wales Crusaders, Hunslet ARLFC v Batley Bulldogs, Midlands Hurricanes v Bradford Bulls, Dewsbury Rams v Widnes Vikings, Rochdale Mayfield v Newcastle Thunder, York Knights v Sheffield Eagles, Halifax Panthers v Barrow Raiders.