A rare crack at Super League opposition is the prize for three Leeds sides this weekend.

Community clubs Hunslet ARLFC and Oulton Raiders are both one win away from facing top-flight professional opposition in the Betfred Challenge Cup third round, but Hunslet RLFC must avoid a banana skin before they can do the same. The draw for the third round has already been made, so clubs know what is at stake and Leeds’ representatives could not have a bigger incentive.

Hunslet ARLFC play host to National Conference Premier Division rivals West Hull on Saturday (2pm), with the winners going on to face St Helens in two weeks’ time. Raiders, of Conference Division One, travel to Premier Division York Acorn the same day (2pm) for the right to take on Hull FC in round three.

National Conference champions Hunslet ARLFC are onme win away from facing St Helens in the Betfred Challenge Cup. Picture by Alex Shenton.

Hunslet RLFC will be in action for the first time since winning promotion to the Betfred Championship last October when they visit Conference top-flight side Lock Lane on Saturday (2pm). The victors will be at home to Huddersfield Giants in the third round.

Hunslet are aiming to avoid a second Challenge Cup loss to non-league opponents since the competition was revamped - with the opening round being made up entirely of amateur clubs - in 1994. In 1998 Hunslet were stunned 14-12 at Cumbrian side Ellenborough Rangers in round four, after then-professional neighbours Bramley had lost to the same opposition at the previous stage.

