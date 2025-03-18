Hunslet RLFC have boosted their squad with the addition of a veteran former Super League half-back.

Lee Gaskell, who can also play at full-back or centre, made 192 top–flight appearances between 2010 and 2023, for St Helens, Salford Red Devils, Bradford Bulls, Huddersfield Giants and Wakefield Trinity. He spent the past two seasons with Hunslet’s Betfred Championship rivals Bradford, featuring 19 times last year.

The 34-year-old - a Grand Final runner-up with Saints against Leeds Rhinos in 2011 - is set to link up with Hunslet’s squad next week. He said: “I had a number of offers and opportunities during the off-season, but nothing that grabbed my attention.

Lee Gaskell during his second stint with Bradford Bulls, last year. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

“When Dean [Muir, Hunslet’s coach] got in touch last week, it just felt right to take up this opportunity. It’s an exciting time to be at Hunslet. I can’t wait to get back playing. I’m looking forward to the challenge ahead and helping Hunslet move up the Championship table.”

Muir said: “To sign someone with Lee’s experience and quality is great for our group. Lee will add leadership and direction on the field. He sets good standards at training and has a wealth of experience at the highest level, having played in Super League and the Championship. I am excited to start working with him.”

Hunslet were promoted to the second tier last year through the play-offs, having finished fourth in League One. They have lost all three league matches so far this season and have been hit by a series of long-term injuries.