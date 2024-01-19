Ten players - including one from a Leeds club - are facing suspension following the Betfred Challenge Cup first round.

Stanningley’s Jack Sykes is among a trio charged by the RFL’s match review panel after a stormy tie at South Wales Jets which saw four players sent-off in the final four minutes, after one of them had been sin-binned twice earlier in the contest.

Sykes will face a disciplinary hearing accused of grade F punching. F is the sport’s most serious grade and the Stanningley man, who was red carded, could be banned for at least six matches if found guilty.

Jets’ Dafydd Hellard, who was dismissed in the same incident, will also appear before the disciplinary panel on a grade F punching charge. Teammate Craig Lewis, who was shown a yellow card twice and eventually sent-off, received separate two-match penalty notices for grade D offences of punching and head contact. Shane Lee, of the Welsh side, escaped any further action following his sending-off.

Other players charged by the review panel are: Ben Tordoff (Orrell St James, grade E dangerous throw/lift) - refer to tribunal; Nathan Goodwin (Haresfinch, grade F strikes) - refer to tribunal; Matty Norton (Haresfinch, grade A other contrary behaviour) - no further action; Ryan Watkin (British Army, grade C head contact) - one-match penalty notice; Apenai Kororua (Edinburgh Eagles, grade D punching) - two-match penalty notice; Jamie Haile (Lowca, grade D punching) - two-match penalty notice; Greg Smith (Lowca, grade D punching) - two-match penalty notice. Caution: Bradley Kelk (Orrell St James, dangerous throw/lift).

Stanningley’s second round tie at National Conference Division One rivals Leigh Miners Rangers will be broadcast live on the BBC iPlayer on Saturday, January 27 (12.30pm).