Hunslet Rugby League Club are mourning former chairman Grahame Liles who has died, following a long illness, aged 89.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liles was at the helm of the south Leeds outfit from the late 1980s to January, 2012, after having previously served for several years as a director. He remained on the board until October, 2012, when he gifted the organisation to the Hunslet Independent Supporters’ Trust and was appointed club president.

A bookmaker by trade, highlights of his time as chairman included Hunslet’s appearance at Wembley in the 1997 Challenge Plate competition and victory two years later in the Northern Ford Premiership (second division) Grand Final against Dewsbury Rams at Headingley. That turned sour when Hunslet were denied a place in Super League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liles, who died yesterday (Wednesday) was brought up in Wakefield and was a keen Trinity fan as a youngster. His services to rugby league were recognised in 2007-8 when he served as president of the RFL.

Former Hunslet Hawks chairman Grahame Liles, who has died aged 89 and his wife Margaret. Picture by Hunslet RLFC

Current chairman Kenny Sykes said: “It’s a privilege to be in the hot seat at Hunslet and I’ve always been acutely aware of the great men who have preceded me in the role. Grahame Liles was very much in the vanguard of that body of fine servants of the club.

“He steered his beloved Hunslet Hawks through several severely testing episodes with great dignity and aplomb, always with his beloved and equally enthusiastic wife Margaret by his side. It’s not overstating things to say that the club might very well not exist but for his tireless involvement. He really will be badly and sadly missed.”

Chief executive Neil Hampshire added: “While Grahame had been ill for some time this is still a shock that will reverberate around the club. From the late 1970s through to 2012, when he magnanimously gifted the club to the supporters, his hard work, enthusiasm and outstanding financial contribution served to keep the club alive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hunslet Hawks chairman Grahame Liles at South Leeds Stadium with an artist's impression of improvements which were designed to secure the club a Super League place in the 1990s.

“He offered fantastic support and advice to us in running the club in the early days and I only hope he felt his faith in us was justified. Words can’t really justify what Grahame meant to this club, he was simply a colossus.”

RFL chief executive Tony Sutton also paid tribute. He said: “We send our condolences to Grahame’s friends and family and to all involved with the Hunslet club. Grahame will be fondly remembered as a long-term and steadfast supporter of the club and also as a long-serving member of the RFL council, having also served as president of the RFL.”