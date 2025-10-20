Leeds rugby league club Hunslet RLFC sign prolific points scorer as 'key role' pledge made
The 29-year-old, who can also play full-back or hooker, began his career with Barrow Raiders nine years ago and had spells at Whitehaven, Oldham and Rochdale Hornets before joining Swinton in 2022. He has scored 1,216 points in 203 games as a professional and joins the Parksiders on a 12-month contract.
Abram said: “As soon as I spoke to Kyle [Trout, Hunslet’s coach] I knew this was the right move for me. I am really excited about what Kyle and the club are looking to build going forward. I am grateful to be at the club for 2026 and looking forward to getting stuck in and playing a part in a successful season for Hunslet.”
Trout hailed the recruit as “a great fit for the environment we are looking to cultivate here at South Leeds Stadium”. He insisted: “Dan is a fantastic player with speed and skill and is also an excellent goal kicker. He has a wealth of experience and is a great character and we see him playing a key role for us as we move forward.”