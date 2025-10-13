Former Wakefield Trinity forward Eddie Battye joins Leeds club Hunslet RLFC

Hunslet RLFC have signed former Wakefield Trinity Super League prop Eddie Battye.

The 33-year-old joins the Parksiders from Betfred Championship rivals Sheffield Eagles, having made 102 top-flight appearances for London Broncos and Wakefield. He began his career with Eagles before a five-year stint at London. He moved to Wakefield in 2020 and rejoined Sheffield four years later.

“I am really happy to have signed for Hunslet and I can’t wait to get stuck into this new, exciting challenge,” Battye said. “I have been talking to Kyle [Trout, Hunslet’s coach] for some time and I am really excited to start working with him.

Eddie Battye (with ball) in action for Wakefield Trinity against Salford Red Devils in 2023. Picture by Matthew Merrick/SWpix.com.

“He is a young, hungry coach with a lot of great ideas and he has big plans for the team going forward. My aim is to help the club move forward and to continue to build on the strong foundations the club have begun to lay.”

Trout added: “Eddie is a robust leader that will bring a wealth of experience to the group and a point of difference for our middle unit. He has great late feet and a real shift ability.

“We are excited to see the impact he will make, both in the short and long term, as he helps and guides the younger members of the squad who will be able to tap into his knowledge of the game and his experience.”