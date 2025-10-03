Leeds rugby league club Hunslet make signing as pair agree new contracts

Hunslet RLFC have announced a signing and new deals for two of their 2025 squad.

Loose-forward Emmerson Whittel has joined the Parksiders on contract until the end of 2027 after spending the past two seasons with Rochdale Hornets. The 31-year-old began his career with Bradford Bulls in 2014 and has also played for Gloucester All Golds, Keighley Cougars and Oldham, as well as Australian side Rockingham Sharks.

Whittel said: “I felt like I needed a new challenge and after meeting with Kyle [Trout, Hunslet’s coach] I thought the vision he had for the club was exactly what I was looking for. Kyle was clear about creating a team and environment based on hard work and that pretty much sums me up as a player.”

Hunslet's new signing Emmerson Whittel. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

He added: “Kyle and Knozza [assistant-boss Michale Knowles] have both played my position so I’m positive I can develop my game under their stewardship. I have a wealth of experience to bring to Hunslet and a desire to compete and I hope this will be beneficial to the squad. I am itching to get started.”

Trout enthused: “After meeting with Emmerson in person it was clear what his expectations were from the club and that he was the type of player we are looking to come in and make a difference, so he was a strong fit. He is as tough and honest as they come and has the skill to back it up. He will be a great asset to the team and will play a big part in what we are looking to build on and off the pitch.”

Meanwhile, winger Coby Nichol has signed a new two-year contract with Hunslet and hooker Cam Berry has agreed to remain at the club in 2026.