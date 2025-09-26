Double boost for Hunslet RLFC as ex-Leeds Rhinos duo sign up

Veteran back Jimmy Watson has signed a 12-month contract extension keeping him at Hunslet RLFC for the 2026 campaign.

The former Leeds Rhinos academy full-back has made more than 250 appearances for Hunslet and next season will be his 13th at the club. His time there seemed to be coming to an end when he had a spell with National Conference neighbours Hunslet ARLFC earlier this year, but he returned to produce some impressive performances in the centre position.

The 34-year-old described Hunslet as his “second home”. He said: “It was a very easy decision to re-sign for this great club. I really enjoyed playing for Kyle and Knozza [coach Kyle Trout and assistant Michael Knowles] and I cannot thank them enough for keeping their faith in me. This is a club that has given me everything and me and my family hold this club close to our hearts.

Jimmy Watson is staying at Hunslet for at least one more season. Picture by Hunslet RLFC.

“I am looking forward to having a big 2026 with a great bunch of lads. I have got more rugby years behind me than in front of me, so for me it’s about enjoying every moment wearing the Hunslet shirt, making more memories and having a big year.”

Trout added: “Jimmy’s passion for the club is second to none. He has a wealth of experience and a real standing among the group which carries a lot of weight. It was a great privilege to have seen the energy flood back to Jimmy over the last few months of the season. We look forward to having him continuing with that passion into 2026.”

Meanwhile, the Parksiders - who finished bottom of the Betfred Championship this year - have signed Leeds-born Jamaica international Mo Agoro on a two-season deal following his departure from Oldham. Agoro began his career in Rhinos’ academy and had a previous spell with Hunslet in 2015-15.

Agoro said: “From the moment I spoke to Kyle I could see the ambition he had for the club going forward. Coming back to Hunslet feels like the right move and I am looking forward to showing what I can do and hopefully bring some success back to the club over the next couple of years.”

Hunslet's new signing Mo Agoro pictured in action for Jamaica against England Knights at AMT Headingley in 2019. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Trout hailed 32-year-old Agoro as “the ultimate professional and athlete”. He said: “We are excited to have his qualities both as a player and a person in our environment for the next two seasons. Mo will help us to cultivate standards and will set an example for the rest of the squad to follow. He is physical, fast and determined.”