Leeds rugby league club get home boost for big game after opponents forced to switch venues
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Parksiders were due to kick off their Betfred League One campaign away to Newcastle on Saturday, March 16, but the north east club’s Kingston Park stadium is unavailable and they have been unable to source an alternative venue. Hunslet have now agreed to stage the match at Hunslet’s South Leeds Stadium on Sunday, March 17 (3pm). The reverse fixture will be played at Kingston Park on Saturday, July 13 (3pm).
Hunslet chief executive Neil Hampshire said: I’m pleased we’ve been able to help Thunder out and get the game sorted. I’d especially like to place on record our thanks to Liam Southwell at Leeds City Council for the flexibility shown by him and his team in helping us to find a workable solution for all parties. I’d also like to take this opportunity to sincerely apologise to our fans for any inconvenience caused due to this late fixture change.”
Thunder chairman Keith Christie explained:“Due to circumstances beyond our control and the unavailability of suitable venues in the region that meet the RFL’s facility standards, we have had to reverse the fixture. We extend our heartfelt thanks to Neil Hampshire and the South Leeds Stadium management team for their understanding and dedicated efforts in helping us coordinate this change.
“Additionally, our appreciation goes to the Kingston Park staff for accommodating the revised dates. Playing at Kingston Park is pivotal to our growth and enhances the overall experience for our fans who hold a special affinity for the facilities, widely regarded as the best in the region for any rugby spectator.”