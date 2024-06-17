Leeds rugby league club closes due to falling player numbers
Leeds Akkies were founded by former students from the city’s three universities and spent 20 years in the community game. At one point the club - who played out of grounds including West Park, Bramhope and Old Modernians, Cookridge - fielded three men’s 17s, a women’s team and a mixed touch rugby side, but lack of players caused them to drop out of the Yorkshire Men’s League midway through last season and the current committee have now admitted defeat.
The club were founded in 2003 as Leeds Akademiks, but the name was abbreviated to Leeds Akkies after a legal challenge by the US-based hip hop clothing manufacturer Akademiks. In their early years Akkies won several divisional titles in the RL Conference and reached the 2006 Harry Jepson Trophy final.
Three Akkies players - Kristian, Markus and Nik Keinhorst - represented Germany and former Super League general manager Blake Solly, who is now chief executive at NRL giants South Sydney Rabbitohs, also played for the club. A spokesman said: “It’s really sad to be retiring the Akkies name, but the club isn’t alone in experiencing difficulty finding enough committed players to raise a squad for a full season.
“The world has changed over the past two decades and organising grassroots sport is becoming increasingly challenging. We’ll look back on the last 20 years with pride though. The on-field successes - particularly in early seasons - are well-documented, but we’re just as proud of the way the club broke the mould of amateur rugby league off the field.
“As well as regular overseas tours, we established a packed social calendar that was different to pretty much anything that was happening in the community game. This helped us to attract players and supporters who’d never been involved with rugby league before and, although it’s sad to draw a line under 20 years of history, we’re happy the club has been able to establish unforgettable memories and some lifelong friendships.”
