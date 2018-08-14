Leeds Rhinos: Leeds will wait on hookers –before deciding who will play on wing

Have your say

THE FITNESS of Leeds Rhinos’ hookers will have a bearing on who fills in for injured left-winger Ryan Hall at London Broncos on Sunday.

Hall suffered season-ending knee damage in last Saturday’s win over Toulouse.

With former Manly Warringah hooker Matt Parcell missing due to a rib injury, winger/full-back Ashton Golding began the game as Rhinos’ back-up hooker before moving into the backs.

“Ashton Golding filled in on the left-wing at the weekend and did a decent job,” Rhinos’ director of rugby Kevin Sinfield said.

“But it’s not just about that position, it’s about putting the jigsaw together.

“What’s happening with our nines will probably determine our approach to the left-wing spot.

“There’s a couple of options, but we’re also monitoring one or two others.

“Ash Handley (shoulder) is still probably a bit away, but we’re hopeful on Stevie Ward this week. It will be a huge boost if we can get him back.”

Winger Luke Briscoe played for Featherstone Rovers on dual-registration last week, but Sinfield confirmed he is still eligible for Leeds.

Of Parcell, Sinfield said: “Rib injuries don’t heal overnight and he is still in a fair bit of discomfort.

“We’re monitoring him daily. He is really keen to play, but he has got to be able to play and function properly.”