Leeds Rhinos youngsters join Cornwall RLFC: Quartet set to face Rochdale Hornets and Hunslet

Four young Leeds Rhinos players have joined Betfred League One side Cornwall on two weeks’ loan.

By Peter Smith
Saturday, 30th April 2022, 6:24 pm

Full-time squad member Oli Field and reserves Joe Gibbons, Joe Hird and Mackenzie Turner are set to make their debut for the new club at home to Rochdale Hornets on Sunday.

The four, who are all 19, will also be available for Cornwall's game at Hunslet a week later.

Loose-forward Field, son of former Rhinos and Wakefield forward Jamie Field, was in Leeds’ initial squad for last Friday's Betfred Super League clash with Hull KR.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Mackenzie Turner. Picture by Tony Johnson.

Gibbons - a second-rower - is also the son of a former Leeds Super League player, Dave Gibbons.

Hird is a prop who has captained Rhinos' reserves this year and Turner is a winger.

Rhinos' reserves fixture at Wakefield Trinity on Saturday was postponed and they are without a fixture until a derby against Castleford Tigers at Lock Lane on Saturday, May 14.

Cornwall are coached by former Dewsbury boss Neil Kelly.

Joe HIrd. Picture by Craig Hawkhead.
Oli Field, right, tackles Tom Holmes during Rhinos' pre-season game at Featherstone. Picture by Tony Johnson.
RhinosLeague OneCornwallRochdale Hornets