Morgan Gannon and Jarrod O’Connor have already tasted top-flight rugby, 20 years after their dads Jim and Terry were familiar faces on the Super League scene.

Jack Sinfield, son of club legend Kevin, joined Rhinos’ full-time squad last November alongside Oliver, whose father Jamie Field played for Leeds from 1995-97 and later has spells with Huddersfield Giants, Wakefield Trinity and Featherstone Rovers.

Jamie hung up his boots in 2010 and is now a director of 5 star Fitness, which has gyms in Wetherby and Boston Spa. For Oliver, known as Oli, being born into a rugby league family has been a huge help.

Oli Field, right, gets to grips with Tom Holmes during Rhinos' pre-season win at Featherstone. Picture by Tony Johnson.

“I remember having a [Rhinos] season ticket when I was about eight years old,” he recalled.

“I used to come with my grandma all the time. I was a bit young when my dad played rugby; when he retired I’ll only have been eight or 10 so I don’t remember much about his career.

“But then he coached my amateur team - at Wetherby Bulldogs - and helped us a lot and he’s someone I look up to a lot. I watch a bit of old games and old clips of him and it’s definitely helpful, having him there to give advice.”

At 19, Field has time on his side, but isn’t planning on hanging about in the lower grades.

Wakefield's Jamie Field, left, is tackled by Castleford's Darren Rogers during a derby in 2004. Picture by Tony Johnson.

“I’d love to make my debut this year, that’s the aim,” he insisted.

“It would be nice to get some game time and hopefully have a crack, but I’ve got to try and bide my time, keep working hard in training and hopefully impress Rich [Agar, Rhinos’ coach] and then see what happens.”

Captain of Rhinos’ academy last year, Field admitted: “It has been a bit of a step up from being part-time in the academy, but I’ve just loved being around the boys and training hard and getting stuck in.

Oli Field in action last season, when he captained Rhinos' academy side. Picture by Craig Hawkhead.

“I played the second half [of the pre-season game] against Featherstone, a bit out of position at stand-off, then I played second-row against Bradford two weeks ago.

“I really enjoyed it, it was great to get a bit of experience and to get playing against grown men. Last year there was no reserves so it was all against young lads in the academy, so it’s good to be playing against some big men.”

Field started out as a stand-off, but switched into the pack when he joined Rhinos’ academy from their scholarship.

“Chev Walker [Rhinos’ academy coach] took a bit of a fresh look at me and decided I was more the shape for a loose-forward,” he revealed.

“But I’ve tried not to go away from having the ball-handling skills of a stand-off - I have tried to put my own spin on it.”

He is now in possibly the most fiercely contested position in Rhinos’ squad, but that can work two ways.

Field said: “It is hard to get in the position, but at the same time, it’s really good to have these people to learn from - they have helped me a lot.”

Field will get another chance to show what he can do when a second-string Leeds team visit Hunslet on Sunday for the annual Harry Jepson OBE Memorial Trophy tie.

“I played two years ago when I was only 17 so it will be interesting to go back,” Field said. “Jack Mallinson, who was at Leeds last year with me in the academy, is there and a couple of other mates, Jacob Beer and David Gibbons. I am looking forward to playing against them and getting stuck in.”

The Parksiders are one game into their competitive campaign, having beaten League One rivals Keighley Cougars in the Challenge Cup last weekend. Field noted: “That was a very good result for them. I kept my eye on it a bit, as I will do all this year, probably.

“It sounded like they had a great game so it should be a good game come Sunday.”