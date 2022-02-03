Richie Myler hails his best pre-season to date at Leeds Rhinos

Rhinos began training on November 23 and will finally get an opportunity to put their hard work into practice when Warrington Wolves visit Headingley in 10 days’ time.

There were positive signs across four first-team warm-up matches – all of which Rhinos won – and Myler reckons they will go into Betfred Super League round one in good shape.

Insisting the past two months of preparation have been “really, really good”, the full-back observed: “It has been really clinical and efficient.

Richie Myler goes over to score in Tom Briscoe's testimonial game against Hull FC. Picture: Steve Riding.

“I feel in the best shape I have been in for a long time, so I am really looking forward to a good year.”

Performance director Richard Hunwicks’ return to Rhinos, after spells at Salford Red Devils, Catalans Dragons and with England, has made a huge difference, according to Myler.

“I can’t give them enough raps,” he said of the backroom staff.

“The way Rich Hunwicks has come in and made it clinical and efficient, we are all chomping at the bit to go.”

Richie Myler has enjoyed his best pre-season since joining Leeds Rhinos. Picture: Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com.

Myler is set to begin his third season as a full-back, the former scrum-half having switched positions early in 2020 when Jack Walker suffered a serious foot injury which was to plague him for the next two years.

The 31-year-old, who joined Leeds from Catalans Dragons ahead of the 2018 campaign, has been a revelation in his new role and showed outstanding form in his two and a half pre-season matches, scoring one try and providing the final pass for seven more.

Walker, who did not play at all last year, has featured in the past two practice games, against Bradford Bulls and Hull FC and looked sharp, despite his long layoff.

That means Rhinos have two quality full-backs vying for a place and Myler insisted the competition can only be good for the team and the players themselves.

Leeds Rhinos performance director Richard Hunwicks. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

“It has been good to see Jack get some minutes,” he said.

“I am just focusing on me.

“I am enjoying my role, as long as I am contributing for the team.

“I feel like I did that on Sunday [against Hull] and have done all pre-season.

“I am really looking forward to round one and getting my teeth into that now.”

The 38-6 defeat of Hull followed victories against Wakefield Trinity (34-6), Featherstone Rovers (30-22) and Bradford Bulls (30-12).

Hull were missing several key players, but trailed by only four points at half-time before Rhinos cut loose over the final 40 minutes.

“In the first half we gave a few too many penalties away and six-agains and got dominated a little bit in field position, but I thought we defended really well,” Myler noted.

“To only concede one try, when we had all that pressure on us, was really good.

“You can see once we put things together, we are going to be tough to beat – we have got some quality in our team, people who can beat people.

“Some key players got some good minutes out there [last weekend] and we are looking forward to round one.

“We have got a few niggles, but it was good to see some lads get some minutes who needed them, so it was good.”

Leeds do have one more trial game, at Hunslet on Sunday in the annual Harry Jepson OBE Memorial Trophy tie, but that will involve young players not in contention to face Warrington.

Three teenagers have been promoted into the senior squad this year and Rhinos’ next generation have impressed when given a chance in pre-season.

Myler believes that bodes well for the next eight months.

“We have got strength in depth across the board and I think that’s the key,” he stated.

“It’s a long season, with a lot of games and it’s going to be a team effort.”