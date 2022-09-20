Tindall was included in the second-string Knights’ performance squad earlier this year, along with clubmates Morgan Gannon, Tom Holroyd and Cameron Smith.

Holroyd was ruled out for the rest of 2022 after suffering an elbow injury in training and Gannon will miss Saturday’s Betfred Super League Grand Final against St Helens because of concussion.

Smith and Tindall are both likely to feature in Rhinos’ initial 21-man squad for Old Trafford when it is named on Thursday.

Liam Tindall is tackled by Wigan's Thomas Leuluai during Rhinos' semi-final win last week. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Tindall, 21, made his Rhinos debut two years ago and has featured 17 times, 13 of those this season.

England Knights are due to face France ‘B’ in Bordeaux on Sunday, October 2 and travel to Edinburgh to play Scotland six days later.

Coach Paul Anderson’s 21-man squad is drawn from nine Super League clubs, Castleford Tigers and Wakefield Trinity being two of the exceptions, along with Toulouse Olympique.

Anderson said: "I’m proud so many of these players have come through the England performance pathway and that is also a real credit to the development systems in place at the clubs themselves.

Wigan’s John Bateman has been named in the Knights squad. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

“Travelling to France and then Scotland in the space of a week is exactly the sort of experience we want to give these players to prepare them for the different challenges of international rugby, especially with an eye on the 2025 World Cup in France.”

Two members of Shaun Wane's senior squad, Wigan Warriors' John Bateman - who is facing a long suspension after being sent-off in last weekend’s play-off semi-final defeat by Rhinos - and Kai Pearce-Paul, are also included.