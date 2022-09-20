Leeds Rhinos youngster named in England Knights squad
Winger Liam Tindall is the only Leeds Rhinos player named in the England Knights squad for two games next month.
Tindall was included in the second-string Knights’ performance squad earlier this year, along with clubmates Morgan Gannon, Tom Holroyd and Cameron Smith.
Holroyd was ruled out for the rest of 2022 after suffering an elbow injury in training and Gannon will miss Saturday’s Betfred Super League Grand Final against St Helens because of concussion.
Smith and Tindall are both likely to feature in Rhinos’ initial 21-man squad for Old Trafford when it is named on Thursday.
Tindall, 21, made his Rhinos debut two years ago and has featured 17 times, 13 of those this season.
England Knights are due to face France ‘B’ in Bordeaux on Sunday, October 2 and travel to Edinburgh to play Scotland six days later.
Coach Paul Anderson’s 21-man squad is drawn from nine Super League clubs, Castleford Tigers and Wakefield Trinity being two of the exceptions, along with Toulouse Olympique.
Anderson said: "I’m proud so many of these players have come through the England performance pathway and that is also a real credit to the development systems in place at the clubs themselves.
“Travelling to France and then Scotland in the space of a week is exactly the sort of experience we want to give these players to prepare them for the different challenges of international rugby, especially with an eye on the 2025 World Cup in France.”
Two members of Shaun Wane's senior squad, Wigan Warriors' John Bateman - who is facing a long suspension after being sent-off in last weekend’s play-off semi-final defeat by Rhinos - and Kai Pearce-Paul, are also included.
The Knights squad is: John Bateman (Wigan Warriors), Jon Bennison (St Helens), Deon Cross (Salford Red Devils), Matt English (Huddersfield Giants), Sam Halsall (Wigan), Ethan Havard (Wigan), Jordan Lane (Hull FC), Mikey Lewis (Hull KR), Jez Litten (Hull KR), Ellis Longstaff (Warrington Wolves), Matt Nicholson (Warrington), Oliver Partington (Wigan), Kai Pearce-Paul (Wigan), Will Pryce (Huddersfield), Olly Russell (Huddersfield), Morgan Smithies (Wigan), Josh Thewlis (Warrington), Liam Tindall (Leeds Rhinos), Owen Trout (Huddersfield), Danny Walker (Warrington), Matt Whitley (Catalans Dragons).