Long-term casualty centre Harry Newman underwent surgery on a hamstring last week and half-back Aidan Sezer and second-row Morgan Gannon are both unavailable because of rugby league’s concussion protocols.

Wingers Ash Handley and David Fusitu’a are unlikely to return, coach Rohan Smith has said, but Rhyse Martin is back in contention after suspension.

Here’s a full rundown of Rhinos’ squad with one game remaining in their competitive season.

Aidan Sezer will miss the grand Final because of concussion. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

Jack Walker (squad number one): On loan at Hull/injured (ankle v St Helens, August 14).

David Fusitu’a (No 2): Injury doubt (calf strain). Last played v Huddersfield, August 24.

Harry Newman (No 3): Season-ending injury (hamstring). Last played v Hull KR, August 12.

Liam Sutcliffe (No 4): Fit and available.

Rhyse Martin will return for Rhinos after suspension. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Ash Handley (No 5): Injury doubt (foot). Last played v Castleford, September 3.

Blake Austin (No 6): Fit and available.

Aidan Sezer (No 7): Injured (concussion). Last played v Wigan, September 16.

Mikolaj Oledzki (No 8): Fit and available.

David Fusitu'a is expected to remain on the casualty list. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Kruise Leeming (No 9): Fit and available.

Matt Prior (No 10): Fit and available.

James Bentley (No 11): Fit and available.

Rhyse Martin (No 12): Fit and available.

Zane Tetevano (No 13): Fit and available.

Brad Dwyer (No 14): Fit and available.

Richie Myler (No 16): Fit and available.

Cameron Smith (No 17): Fit and available.

Tom Holroyd (No 18): Season-ending injury (elbow, in training).

Bodene Thompson (No 19): Fit and available.

Tom Briscoe (No 20): Fit and available.

Morgan Gannon (No 21): Injured (concussion). Last played v Catalans, September 9.

Sam Walters (No 22): Fit and available.

Jarrod O’Connor (No 24): Fit and available.

James Donaldson (No 25): Fit and available.

Corey Johnson (No 26): Fit and available.

Muizz Mustapha (No 27): Fit and available.

Max Simpson (No 28): Season-ending injury (ankle v Toulouse, July 16).

Liam Tindall (No 29): Fit and available.

Levi Edwards (No 30): On loan at York City Knights.

Oli Field (No 31): On loan at Oldham.

Jack Sinfield (No 32): Fit and available.