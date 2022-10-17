Hird, 19, is a product of the Stanningley community club and played for Yorkshire academy during his time in Leeds’ under-19s.

He had spells on loan in League One with Cornwall and Hunslet this year, when he was a part-time member of Rhinos’ second-string squad and “has the potential to grow into a brilliant player”, according to Sheffield coach Mark Aston.

He told Eagles’ website: “He has grown up in fabulous setups, such as the one at Leeds and also in the amateur game with Stanningley.

Joe Hird in lower grade action for Rhinos against Bradford Bulls. Picture by Craig Hawkhead/Leeds Rhinos.

“We’re excited to see where Joe can go. He is keen to get started and hit the ground running.”

Hird said: “I am very happy to be at Sheffield, it’s a great opportunity for myself [and] I can’t wait to get started.

“Coming through at Leeds has taught me a lot and it was a great experience.

Chris Hankinson has joined Featherstone Rovers from Toulouse Olympique. Picture by Fabrice Rodriguez/SWpix.com

“The move to Sheffield came at the right time for me. I was on the lookout for a club and I am very grateful to Mark for signing me. I hope to impress and get as much game time as possible.”

Meanwhile, former Leeds assistant-boss Sean Long has made his first signing as coach of Featherstone Rovers, bringing in goal-kicking centre Chris Hankinson from Toulouse Olympique.