Super League have confirmed the venue, dates and fixtures for the 2023 Magic Weekend.

The event will be held at Newcastle’s St James’s Park on Saturday and Sunday, June 3 and 4 and Leeds Rhinos will close the opening day with a derby against Castleford Tigers.

That will be a repeat of this year’s fixture, which Rhinos won 34-20.

Rhinos fans at this year's Magic Weekend in Newcastle. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com.

Wakefield Trinity are scheduled to face promoted Leigh Centurions in the opening match of day two.

It will be the seventh time Newcastle has hosted the event which sees an entire round of Super League matches played at one ground.

The weekend will get under way with a clash between Hull KR and Salford Red Devils before Wigan Warriors will take on Catalans Dragons in the middle game on the opening day.

The second fixture on day two will see champions St Helens play Huddersfield Giants and the event concludes with a showdown between Hull FC and Warrington Wolves.

Rhinos celebrate Aidan Sezer's try against Castleford at this year's Magic Weekend. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Super League’s chief commercial officer Rhodri Jones said: “We are delighted to announce the return of Magic Weekend to Newcastle. It is a firm favourite with fans and a date that players look forward to in the calendar.”

Full Super League fixtures will be revealed next month.

Magic Weekend 2023 fixtures:

Saturday, June 3 - Salford Red Devils v Hull KR (1.30pm), Wigan Warriors v Catalans Dragons (3.45pm), Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers (6pm).

Rhinos players salute their fans after this year's Magic Weekend win over Castleford in Newcastle. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com.