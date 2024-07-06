Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds Rhinos are hoping to bring in Australian Brad Arthur as their next head-coach, but reports it is a done deal aren’t accurate – yet.

According to Aussie media, the former Parramatta Eels boss will take up the role, but only until the end of this season. Leeds are talking to Arthur, but sporting director Ian Blease told the Yorkshire Evening Post “nothing has been agreed” and discussions are continuing.

There was no further comment from Rhinos, but a short-term arrangement would allow Blease to continue his search for a permanent successor to Rohan Smith who stepped down last month. In that case, Salford Red Devils’ Paul Rowley would be the leading target.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brad Arthur will be Leeds Rhinos' next coach, according to reports in Australia. Picture by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images.

While bringing in a coach on a short-term deal isn’t ideal, it would prove Rhinos have not given up on this season and Arthur would have an opportunity to review the team and make recommendations to a successor. Smith’s assistants Chev Walker and Scott Grix will remain in charge for today's visit of London Broncos in Betfred Super League, but with 11 games remaining in the regular season after that, Rhinos would be keen to bring Arthur in as soon as possible, if a deal is finalised.