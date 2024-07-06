Leeds Rhinos working on Brad Arthur deal: but nothing agreed yet in new coach hunt
and live on Freeview channel 276
According to Aussie media, the former Parramatta Eels boss will take up the role, but only until the end of this season. Leeds are talking to Arthur, but sporting director Ian Blease told the Yorkshire Evening Post “nothing has been agreed” and discussions are continuing.
There was no further comment from Rhinos, but a short-term arrangement would allow Blease to continue his search for a permanent successor to Rohan Smith who stepped down last month. In that case, Salford Red Devils’ Paul Rowley would be the leading target.
While bringing in a coach on a short-term deal isn’t ideal, it would prove Rhinos have not given up on this season and Arthur would have an opportunity to review the team and make recommendations to a successor. Smith’s assistants Chev Walker and Scott Grix will remain in charge for today's visit of London Broncos in Betfred Super League, but with 11 games remaining in the regular season after that, Rhinos would be keen to bring Arthur in as soon as possible, if a deal is finalised.
The 50-year-old spent 10 years in charge of Parramatta before being axed in May. He is understood to be in line to take charge of a new Perth side in the NRL so is unwilling to commit to a long stint in the English game.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.