Leeds Rhinos women ready to show lessons have been learned in huge clash v Wigan Warriors

Leeds Rhinos face the toughest challenge in the women’s game this weekend, but highly-rated young back Olivia Whitehead insists they aren’t going to Wigan Warriors just to make up the numbers.

Sunday’s match at Robin Park (2pm) is Rhinos’ third meeting with Wigan this season, following a 44-14 Challenge Cup semi-final defeat in May and 34-12 home loss in Betfred Women’s Super League the same month. Cup winners Wigan are unbeaten this year, with seven victories and a draw from their eight league matches and Whitehead is under no illusions about the task at hand.

“We have been training well,” she said. “We’ve reviewed games and we are confident in our game plan, but it is going to be a really tough game. Wigan always turn up and you know their core skill is so good they can throw anything at you.”

Whitehead reckons Rhinos have learned from the previous encounters. She added: “We have gone away and looked at where things went wrong and what we can do better. Our performances against the likes of St Helens, post-Wigan, showed we have improved on things.

Liv Whitehead (standing) celebrates a try by Sophie Nuttall in Leeds Rhinos' home win against Leigh Leopards last month. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“We knew the season was going to look a little bit different this year with so many young players stepping up into big positions. We had a lot of injuries so the team was changed around a lot, but the young girls have really stepped into those positions and I think now they have settled in, it is making a real difference. You can see that in our performances, we are in every game, everyone’s clicking and it’s all going well now.”

Though Leeds haven’t beaten a top-three team this term, Whitehead is confident they will go into the big games at the end of the year in good shape. If the league table remains as it is, Rhinos - who are fourth - will face a trip to Wigan in the play-offs and Whitehead vowed: “We’ve had tough performances and tough games we’ve had to work on and review and I think that will all come into play in the semi-finals if we secure a top-four place, which is what we are really hoping for.”

Whitehead, 21, is in her second season with Rhinos after joining them from York Valkyrie and has become a core member of their backline. Of her own form, she said: “I feel like my performances have been good this year, now I am just playing on the left. I think I have settlers in a lot better this year and I am happy with how I am playing.”

Liv Whitehead (third from left at the front) with Leeds Rhinos teammates Ruby Walker, Ebony Stead and Jess Sharp following last month's win against Leigh Leopards at AMT Headingley. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Rhinos coach Lois Forsell has named a 20-player squad, one fewer than usual, because of injuries. Evie Cousins is ruled out after damaging a hamstring in last weekend’s win against Huddersfield Giants and Ruby Walker (concussion) remains on the sidelines, along with Ruby Enright, Caitlin Beevers and Lacey Owen. However, Jess Sharp, Grace Short, Jenna Greening and Elle Frain are all included in the 20 after not featuring against Giants.

Leeds Rhinos (at Wigan): from Stead, Nuttall, Howard, Sykes, Northrop, Brown, Murray, Dainton, Bruce, Donnelly, Glynn, Greening, Whitehead, Field, Frain, Short, Boyd, Blakey, Bryer, Sharp.