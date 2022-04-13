Leeds Rhinos will be a ‘dangerous’ opponent admits Huddersfield Giants’ Tui Lolohea

The Tongan international played 17 times for Leeds before joining Salford Red Devils midway through the 2019 season and is in his first year with tonight’s visitors Huddersfield.

Rhinos have won only once in the first seven league rounds, which is an identical record to three years ago and Lolohea noted: “It is almost like when I was at Leeds. We had quite a decent team on paper and still, to this day, I can’t find the answer why we weren’t winning.”

He added: “I know for sure they will get themselves out of this. They can be a dangerous team to play, especially at the minute, when they aren’t getting the results they want. You don’t know what to expect from them.

Huddersfield Giants' Tui Lolohea expects a tough game at former club Leeds Rhinos. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“I think for us this week it is more about our preparation and getting ourselves right for the game. We can’t worry about them too much because we don’t know what they are going to do. If we can do what we’ve got to do to the best we can, the result will take care of itself I think.

“They have got some quality players, they’ve had a week off which might help recovery-wise and they may get a couple of boys back. We just have to worry about what we can do on the field, that’s all that matters for us.”

Giants are third in Betfred Super League, with a Challenge Cup semi-final looming next month.

“It has been good,” Lolohea said of their season so far. “I think it comes from our pre-season, which was tough. There were some dark days, especially when it’s freezing cold and snowing and windy. We haven’t done anything yet, but it has been a good start for us and I think we are only going to get better.”