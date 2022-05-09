Gannon, 18, was charged with the grade C offence of touching an injured player during Rhinos’ win over Hull KR at the end of April.

However, though Rhinos’ first team did not have a game last weekend, their academy were in action in a 22-18 win over Stanningley four days ago.

Gannon is still eligible for the under-18s, so that counted towards his ban.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morgan Gannon. Picture by Tony Johnson.

He will miss Sunday’s visit to Salford Red Devils, but will be available for the home derby against Wakefield Trinity five days later.

Reserves games also count towards a suspension in weeks when the senior side don’t have a fixture, but Rhinos’ second string weren’t in action last weekend.

That means prop Matt Prior, who was banned for two games over an incident against Hull KR, will miss the clashes with Salford and Wakefield.

Morgan Gannon was one of Rhinos' try scorers against Hull KR. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.