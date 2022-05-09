Eight of those are back in contention for Sunday's trip to Salford Red Devils, though Rhinos have lost two more to suspension.
Here's the full list of players now back in team training, plus those who remain on the casualty list and when they will be back in action.
1. Jack Walker (full-back)
Walker has missed Rhinos' last three games, after suffering a hamstring injury against Huddersfield Giants on April 14. He is expected back in full training early next month.
Photo: Bruce Rollinson
2. David Fusitu'a (winger)
Fusitu'a underwent surgery after suffering knee damage against Hull on March 10. He has missed the last seven games, but could return this weekend.
Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
3. Harry Newman (centre)
Re-injured a hamstring against Wakefield on March 4 and has been sidelined for eight games, but is expected back in team training early next month.
Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
4. Liam Sutcliffe (full-back/centre/stand-off)
Succumbed to a knee problem in the win over Toulouse on April 22 and missed the Hull KR game, but now back in training and could feature this weekend.
Photo: Bruce Rollinson