Leeds Rhinos talking points following the defeat against St Helens

The 26-0 home defeat by St Helens was their seventh in eight competitive matches this year and - after winning only one of their opening seven league games - Rhinos desperately need a change of fortune. Here are five talking points.

1) Clutching at straws: Things have become so grim a 26-0 home defeat was considered a step forward. Rhinos were more competitive than in recent home games, but that’s not saying much. Though the effort was better and they defended spiritedly for much of the game, it was another hefty defeat and Leeds don’t look like a team on the verge of turning things around.

2) Loyal support: There isn’t another club in the European game who would attract a crowd of more than 14,000 during the sort of run Rhinos are on. Saints brought a good following, but it was a remarkable effort from the Leeds fans, who deserve more bang for their buck. A lot of them are season ticket holders and getting them to renew next year won’t be easy if things don’t improve significantly. This is now Leeds’ worst home losing run at the start of a season and it’s games at Headingley that pay the rent.

Mikolaj Oledski is held by St Helens' Dan Norman and Jake Wingfield in Leeds Rhinos' 26-0 defeat on Friday. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

3) Pointless: Attack is where Rhinos need most improvement. They are comfortably Super League’s lowest scorers, having managed only 90 points in the league this year at an average of 12.8 per game. Deduct 34 scored in the win at Wakefield Trinity and it’s just 9.3, which is incredibly poor.

4) Blessing in disguise: An early Betfred Challenge Cup exit gives Rhinos almost two weeks to prepare for their next Super League game, at home to Huddersfield Giants. No match next weekend also means they will be going into the Easter period fresher than most other top-flight teams.

5) Coach trip: Interim-boss Jamie Jones-Buchanan shouldn’t be judged on current events, but Gary Hetherington’s recruitment trip to Australia is crucial. Appointing a coach is the first step towards getting out of the current mess.

Fireworks are set off before kick-off at Headingley on Friday. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.