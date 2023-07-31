Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds Rhinos warm-up for Wheelchair Rugby League Challenge Cup final with 22-try win v Hull FC

Leeds Rhinos have secured a home play-off in Betfred Wheelchair Super League, with two games in hand.
By Peter Smith
Published 31st Jul 2023, 10:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 12:41 BST

Rhinos bounced back from their first defeat of the season, to London Roosters, by running in 22 tries to thrash Hull FC 120-14.

The huge win came at the competition’s latest Magic event, at Medway Park in Gillingham, Kent and was Rhinos’ last warm-up before their Challenge Cup final against Catalans Dragons on August 20.

Nathan Collins led the way with five tries and 11 goals and Josh Butler and skipper Jodie Boyd-Ward both crossed four times.

Rhinos captain Jodie Boyd-Ward scored four tries in a 120-14 win over Hull FC. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.Rhinos captain Jodie Boyd-Ward scored four tries in a 120-14 win over Hull FC. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.
England captain Tom Halliwell, who did not play against Roosters, scored a hat-trick and one conversion on his return to the team.

Nathan Mulhall also grabbed a treble and kicked two goals and Ewen Clibbins scored two tries and two conversions.

Paul Horrobin was the other try scorer for Leeds who are aiming to go one better than last year when they were beaten by Halifax Panthers in the Grand Final.

