Leeds Rhinos warm-up for Wheelchair Rugby League Challenge Cup final with 22-try win v Hull FC

Rhinos bounced back from their first defeat of the season, to London Roosters, by running in 22 tries to thrash Hull FC 120-14.

The huge win came at the competition’s latest Magic event, at Medway Park in Gillingham, Kent and was Rhinos’ last warm-up before their Challenge Cup final against Catalans Dragons on August 20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nathan Collins led the way with five tries and 11 goals and Josh Butler and skipper Jodie Boyd-Ward both crossed four times.

Rhinos captain Jodie Boyd-Ward scored four tries in a 120-14 win over Hull FC. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

England captain Tom Halliwell, who did not play against Roosters, scored a hat-trick and one conversion on his return to the team.

Nathan Mulhall also grabbed a treble and kicked two goals and Ewen Clibbins scored two tries and two conversions.