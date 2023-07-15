Leeds Rhinos to face Catalans Dagons in Challenge Cup final
Leeds Rhinos are on course for a fourth successive Wheelchair Rugby League Challenge Cup crown.
By Peter Smith
Published 15th Jul 2023, 17:51 BST- 1 min read
They will face Catalans Dragons at the English Institute of Sport, Sheffield, on Sunday, August 20, in a repeat of last year’s final, which Leeds won 48-34.
Rhinos – who have held the Cup since 2019 – and Catalans finished joint-top of the table at a qualifying festival at Hull University’s Allam Sport Centre today (Saturday).
Both teams were unbeaten, drawing their match 4-4 and winning their five other ties, with Rhinos beating Wigan Warriors 16-4, Hull FC 12-4, Halifax Panthers 11-0, Warrington Wolves 32-0 and London Roosters 2-0.