Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It’s “crunch time” for Leeds Rhinos in their battle to secure second place in Women’s Super League.

Rhinos are two points behind St Helens in the Betfred-sponsored table and a similar distance ahead of Wigan Warriors and York Valkyrie, who visit AMT Headingley tomorrow (Sunday). Saints’ three remaining fixtures are against teams near the foot of the ladder and they have effectively sealed top spot, but their trio of nearest rivals are all battling to finish as runners-up and book a home semi-final.

After this weekend, Rhinos visit bottom club Featherstone Rovers before completing their regular season at Wigan. York visit the Warriors next week and finish off against Featherstone and Wigan’s other fixture is home against Warrington Wolves tomorrow. it is all to play for and Leeds’ ex-Valkyrie prop Grace Field insisted: “All games are important, but this is the crunch time of the year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Great Britain powerhouse said: “We’re really looking forward to getting out and playing against York, who are a big, physical team. We know they aren’t going to roll over, we are really going to have to compete to get the win.”

Leeds Rhinos' Grace Field is tackled by Jodie Cunningham of St Helens. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

York are the defending champions and though Rhinos won 16-10 there in May, Field warned: “They pack a real punch down the middle. They have got some big girls who are really powerful players and they play a powerful brand of rugby.

“That’s exciting, especially for someone like me. I really enjoy competing with that, but they also have a lot of strike across the park which is really effective. If you switch off they like to exploit that so they are definitely going to give us a fight.”

Rhinos are without several key players because of injury, but beat Wigan 28-8 last time out and their only defeats this year have been to Saints. “We are confident in our own ability as a team and individuals,” Field added. “As long as we stick to the process this weekend we should be able to come away with another win.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds Rhinos' Grace Field. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

With coach Lois Forsell on maternity leave following the birth of her second child last week, assistant-boss Leon Crick will take charge of the team this weekend. Field said: “He’s a really talented coach, it is great to see him get chance to step into that head-coach role.

“It has been great having him at training, taking a bit more of a lead and having a bit more of a voice. All the girls have enjoyed having him and [assistant] Laura Wilson stepping up. We’re looking forward to getting out there and showing everyone what we can do.”

Sophie Nuttall is in contention to make her first appearance this season, following a long-term injury. Shona Hoyle is unavailable and Caitlin Beevers and Ruby Enright are ruled out with injury alongside Elle Frain, Beth Macmillan, Beth Lockwood, Shannon Lacey and Jasmine Cudjoe.

Leeds Rhinos (v York Valkyrie): from Bennett, Brown, Bruce, Butcher, Casey, Cousins, Dainton, Donnelly, Field, Glynn, Greening, Hardcastle, Murray, Northrop, Nuttall, Robinson, Short, Stead, Sykes, Whitehead.

Kick-off: Sunday, noon, at AMT Headingley.