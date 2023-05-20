Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Police issue major update following death of S Club’s Paul Cattermole
Man (37) mauled to death by dog
Escape to Chateau pair break silence after Channel 4 axe
English singer Jessie J gives birth to baby boy
Popular EastEnders character teases possible return to Albert Square
Boris Johnson’s wife Carrie announces she is pregnant

Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors injury news and 21-man squads as 3 ruled out and trio return

There will be at least three changes between the sides when Leeds Rhinos and Wigan Warriors meet for the second time in nine days on Saturday.

By Peter Smith
Published 20th May 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read

Rhinos go into the Betfred Challenge Cup sixth round tie at Headingley buoyed by last week’s 40-18 away Super League win over Wigan, but that cost them two first-choice forwards.

Zane Tetevano was sent-off in the first half and begins a two-match ban this weekend, while fellow starting second-rower James Bentley failed a head injury assessment and is ruled out through the concussion protocol.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But Rhinos could welcome back scrum-half Aidan Sezer who has been included in their initial squad for the first time since suffering a quad muscle injury in a defeat at Leigh Leopards on April 21.

Aidan Sezer is back in Rhinos' squad. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.Aidan Sezer is back in Rhinos' squad. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.
Aidan Sezer is back in Rhinos' squad. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

Former Wigan second-rower James McDonnell is available following the arm injury which kept him out of last week’s game.

Corey Johnson, Derrell Olpherts, Sam Walters and Luis Roberts, who weren’t selected for the league match, retain their place in the initial 21.

Read More
Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors Cup scene-setter: opposition star man, key battle,...

Wigan coach Matt Peet has made just one change to last week’s initial squad. Willie Isa, who started in the second-row, has a hamstring injury and is replaced by Kade Ellis, returning from a similar problem.

Willie Isa, left, pictured tackling Rhinos' Nene Macdonald with teammates Kai Pearce-Paul and Cade Cust, has been ruled out of Wigan's side through injury. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.comWillie Isa, left, pictured tackling Rhinos' Nene Macdonald with teammates Kai Pearce-Paul and Cade Cust, has been ruled out of Wigan's side through injury. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com
Willie Isa, left, pictured tackling Rhinos' Nene Macdonald with teammates Kai Pearce-Paul and Cade Cust, has been ruled out of Wigan's side through injury. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ryan Hampshire, Liam Marshall, Harvie Hill and Junior Nsemba were the unused players for the league encounter.

Leeds Rhinos: from Myler, Newman, Macdonald, Handley, Austin, Sezer, Oledzki, Martin, C Smith, O’Connor, Lisone, Olpherts, Sangare, Holroyd, McDonnell, Gannon, Walters, Tindall, Roberts, Donaldson, Johnson.

Wigan Warriors: from French, King, Wardle, Marshall, Cust, H Smith, Powell, Byrne, Ellis, Farrell, Smithies, Havard, Pearce-Paul, Shorrocks, Mago, Thornley, O’Neill, Miski, Hill, Nsemba, Hampshire.

Referee: Chris Kendall (Huddersfield). Kick-off: Saturday, 2.30pm.

Derrell Olpherts retains his place in Rhinos' squad despite not playing last week. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.Derrell Olpherts retains his place in Rhinos' squad despite not playing last week. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.
Derrell Olpherts retains his place in Rhinos' squad despite not playing last week. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.
Related topics:Wigan WarriorsRhinosCorey JohnsonWillie IsaJames McDonnellAidan SezerZane Tetevano