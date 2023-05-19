If it is half as dramatic as last week’s Super League encounter, which 12-man Rhinos won 40-18 after being 14 points behind in the first half, BBC viewers are in for a treat. Here’s a scene-setter.

Betfred Challenge Cup round six

Where and when?

Wigan's Bevan French tangles with Harry Newman during Rhinos' league win last week. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

Venue: Headingley

Date: Saturday, May 20

Time: 2.30pm.

Wigan’s star man: Pacy and elusive full-back Bevan French was Wigan’s outstanding player last week, scoring a try, troubling Leeds at times on attack, particularly in the first half and making an outstanding run to get out of his in-goal area.

Rhinos full-back Richie Myler celebrates last week's win at Wigan. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

Key battle: Rhinos centre Harry Newman picked Harry Smith’s pocket twice last week with interceptions which led to tries. That might have put doubt in the Wigan scrum-half’s mind, but the England man is a quality player and will be anxious to make amends.

Previous meeting: May 12, 2023. Betfred Super League round 12. Wigan 18 (Tries Miski, French, Thornley. Goals H Smith 3), Rhinos 40 (Tries Newman 2, Holroyd, Myler, Martin, C Smith, Tindall. Goals Martin 6). Referee: Liam Moore. Attendance: 12,167.