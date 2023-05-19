Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors Cup scene-setter: opposition star man, key battle, previous meeting, verdict
European rugby league’s two biggest clubs meet for the second time in nine days when Leeds Rhinos play host to Wigan Warriors in the Betfred Challenge Cup on Saturday.
If it is half as dramatic as last week’s Super League encounter, which 12-man Rhinos won 40-18 after being 14 points behind in the first half, BBC viewers are in for a treat. Here’s a scene-setter.
Betfred Challenge Cup round six
Where and when?
Venue: Headingley
Date: Saturday, May 20
Time: 2.30pm.
Wigan’s star man: Pacy and elusive full-back Bevan French was Wigan’s outstanding player last week, scoring a try, troubling Leeds at times on attack, particularly in the first half and making an outstanding run to get out of his in-goal area.
Key battle: Rhinos centre Harry Newman picked Harry Smith’s pocket twice last week with interceptions which led to tries. That might have put doubt in the Wigan scrum-half’s mind, but the England man is a quality player and will be anxious to make amends.
Previous meeting: May 12, 2023. Betfred Super League round 12. Wigan 18 (Tries Miski, French, Thornley. Goals H Smith 3), Rhinos 40 (Tries Newman 2, Holroyd, Myler, Martin, C Smith, Tindall. Goals Martin 6). Referee: Liam Moore. Attendance: 12,167.
Verdict: Anything could happen! Rhinos don’t seem to be bothering with form this year, varying between dire and devastating from game to game and half to half. If they can combine last week’s first period defence with their attack after the break and do it for the full 80 minutes, they’ll win the game. That said, Wigan are a good team and will be fired up; they dominated the first half, but didn’t take their chances and will feel they can gain revenge if they are more clinical with the ball.